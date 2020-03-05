Nick Cannon: Our Beef "Might Have Gotten A Little Too Intense" For Eminem & 50 Cent

Do you want to see Fiddy trade jokes with Mariah Carey's ex-husband?

(AllHipHop News) Yes, Nick Cannon is still talking about his now-one-sided beef with Marshall "Eminem" Mathers. The host of Wild 'n Out and The Masked Singer appeared on 99 Jamz, and he was asked about the status of his feud with Slim Shady.

"I don't know. I feel like, at this point, we had a lot of fun with it during the last season of Wild 'n Out, and when we get back to it, the jokes ain't ever gonna stop," said Cannon. "I’m gonna match your energy wherever you at. I didn’t start it, he came at me. I just swing heavy."

While the actor/comedian claims he did not start it, the latest round in the back-and-forth with Eminem began after Cannon expressed wanting to "whoop" Em's ass over his then-wife Mariah Carey during a 2019 interview on T.I.'s ExpediTIously podcast. Eminem then fired back with bars on Fat Joe's Family Ties album later that year.

Cannon went on to tell the Afternoon Get Down that he is not afraid of Eminem or his musical protégé Curtis "50 Cent" Jackson. 50 Cent eventually jumped into the battle in defense of the Shady Records boss.

"Everybody was saying, 'You better not say nothing.' Why not? Ain't nobody scared of him," Cannon declared. "Not even with 50, ain't nobody scared of 50 either. I'm like, 'Let's go!' I match energy."

The 39-year-old Hollywood veteran continued, "It might have gotten a little too intense for them. He's still welcome to come on my show whenever he wants to get down." Cannon also saluted 50 Cent's moves in the television space, and he discussed wanting to work with the Queens-bred mogul.