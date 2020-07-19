Nick Cannon's Artist Ryan Bowers Commits Suicide

Nick Cannon has revealed an artist once signed to his record label has committed suicide and Nick is feeling guilty that he wasn't there for his friend.

(AllHipHop News) It's been a tough week for Nick Cannon.

A rapper who was once signed to Nick's Ncredible record label is dead after committing suicide.

Rapper Ryan Bowers killed himself over the weekend, according to Nick Cannon. Nick confirmed the news in an Instagram post, paying tribute to the late rapper.

Nick also seemed to feel guilty, since he wasn't there to help his friend in his time of need, after being caught up in an international scandal over racist, anti-semitic comments he made about white and Jewish people.

"After waking up & barely rising from my own dark contemplation of continuing my physical existence on this planet, this powerful warrior actually had the balls to do it," Nick Cannon wrote. "I’ve said it once and I will say it again, this was the strongest dude I’ve ever met!"

Ryan Bowers, who was just 24 at the time of his death, had a history of mental illness, which was highlighted after an encounter with San Diego cops in 2019 which resulted in him being shot.

"I stood by his bedside and promised him that if he made it out & fought the good fight that I would make his dream come true and put his album out and share his story with the world," Nick Cannon stated.

Ryan Bowers started off his career on an episode of MTV's series "Made" in the early 2000s, as a young student pursuing his rap career with assistance from Homeboy Sandman.

After Ryan linked with Nick, his career started to gain traction and he collaborated with artists like Game, DJ Premier, and Kehlani who was in a group called PWD with the late rapper.

"Paying for lawyers, putting money in his pocket, even putting the music together all meant nothing because I feel like I failed my little brother," Nick Cannon continued. "The Cops will get away with shooting another kid, everyone will just look at this as yet another loving farewell post, but to me @ryanbowersob was so much more than that. Once again my brother you have put this world in perspective for me. You would do that quite often because I never understood how someone who was experiencing sooo much pain could still laugh and smile through it all."

Former PWD group member Kehlani also bid Ryan farewell, and she also revealed his death has prompted her to take a break from social media.