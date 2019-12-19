Nick Cannon Samples Old Racist Eminem Verse In New Diss Track

(AllHipHop News) Nick Cannon continues to target rap superstar Eminem by releasing his third diss track.

Earlier today (December 19th), Nick dropped another new song called "Cancelled."

Nick took some liberty and interpolated Ice Cube's incredible diss "No Vaseline" diss to N.W.A. for the intro of his song.

Nick then launches into "Cancelled," a bouncy record which features a sample of an old unreleased song featuring Em calling black women dumb b##ches.

The snippet of Em in Nick's song was surfaced by Benzino and the Source back in 2003 when he was feuding with the magazine as well.

The full verse was from an old demo Em recorded in the 1990's with the lyrics: "Blacks and whites they sometimes mix, but black girls only want your money 'cause they're dumb chicks/Don't date a black girl if you do it once you won't do it twice/Black girls are dumb and white girls are good chicks.

Eminem apologized for the songs he made when he was a teenager and said a bad breakup with his African-American girlfriend was the reason he made the racist song.

With the exception of his tweet, Eminem has refused to reply to any of Nick's songs, leading to the "Wild N Out" host to declare himself the winner of the "rap battle."

Eminem's fans are currently having some fun at Nick's declarations of victory.