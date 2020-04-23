Nick Cannon Says Eminem Knows Not To Test Him Again

Nick Cannon had some strong words for Eminem during a new interview.

(AllHipHop News) Nick Cannon hopes he has put an end to his public spat with Eminem after exchanging a string of diss tracks late last year.

The pair's feud began in 2009 when Eminem mentioned Nick and his then-wife Mariah Carey in a negative way on his track "Bagpipes From Baghdad," with Carey responding later that year with her song "Obsessed."

The spat kicked up a gear when Eminem took aim at Nick's superstar ex-wife Mariah Carey in his verse on Fat Joe and Dre‘s new track "Lord Above," calling the radio host "whipped" and "neutered" among other insults, and Nick then released three tunes - "The Invitation," "Pray for Him," and "The Invitation Canceled" - before stepping back from the dispute.

Speaking to Billboard, the star insisted Eminem "knows better" than to continue the war of words, before insisting: "If he keeps talking about me, I'm gonna keep talking back."

The "Masked Singer" host continued: "You gotta remember, I was defending myself once again. He keeps bringing it up for decades. I'm one of those cats that matches energy. I don't do it - I overdo it."

Despite their clashes, Cannon insisted he respects Eminem's work, and views him as a standout performer in his genre, adding: "If you've ever heard me speak on this matter. I always give that dude his props as an icon in hip-hop."

He also elaborated on past remarks he made linking Eminem to institutional racism, saying: "When you come from a culture that was built by a community that didn't have something of their own, and when someone comes in and shines in that medium and takes it to the masses... There's nothing wrong with it, but you gotta accept it for what it is."