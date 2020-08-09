Nick Cannon Seems To Back Kanye West's Presidental Run; West Suffers Setback

Kanye's bid for president is wrought with complications, but Nick Cannon gives a bit of an endorsement.

(AllHipHop News) It looks like Nick Cannon is going against the collective grain, stating that Kanye West is his pick for president in 2020.

The one time host of Wild ‘N Out seemed to give Kanye West his ringing endorsement in an interview with TMZ. The mogul laughed when he made the remark, but media outlets have taken hold of the statement as backing the presidential aspirant. “I love it," Cannon said. "We need another Black man [as president]."

The interviewer pressed Cannon, stating that a vote for Kanye was essentially a vote for Donald Trump. "You never know, man. Stranger things have happened in 2020," Cannon said. In the past, Nick Cannon has stated rather emphatically that he does not believe in voting at all.

In related news, Kanye West has been removed from the Illinois presidential ballot for invalid signatures, according to reports. Officials discovered that 1900 of the 3128 signatures he submitted were completely invalid. The rapper was then short 2500 signatures needed to be on the presidential ballot. They did not state how those signatures were invalid but simply regarded them as not eligible in Illinois. The Rapper allegedly paid $30,000 to be on the ballot.