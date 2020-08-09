AllHipHop
Top Stories
News
Rumors
Videos

Nick Cannon Seems To Back Kanye West's Presidental Run; West Suffers Setback

illseed

Kanye's bid for president is wrought with complications, but Nick Cannon gives a bit of an endorsement.

(AllHipHop News) It looks like Nick Cannon is going against the collective grain, stating that Kanye West is his pick for president in 2020.

The one time host of Wild ‘N Out seemed to give Kanye West his ringing endorsement in an interview with TMZ. The mogul laughed when he made the remark, but media outlets have taken hold of the statement as backing the presidential aspirant. “I love it," Cannon said. "We need another Black man [as president]."

The interviewer pressed Cannon, stating that a vote for Kanye was essentially a vote for Donald Trump. "You never know, man. Stranger things have happened in 2020," Cannon said.  In the past, Nick Cannon has stated rather emphatically that he does not believe in voting at all.

In related news, Kanye West has been removed from the Illinois presidential ballot for invalid signatures, according to reports. Officials discovered that 1900 of the 3128 signatures he submitted were completely invalid. The rapper was then short 2500 signatures needed to be on the presidential ballot. They did not state how those signatures were invalid but simply regarded them as not eligible in Illinois. The Rapper allegedly paid $30,000 to be on the ballot.

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Jay-Z & Yo Gotti Pressure Healthcare Provider To Terminate Relationship With Parchman Prison

Centene is accused of doing a poor job protecting people from COVID-19 and properly treating other health concerns.

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

Kanye West Says 22 Million Black Babies Have Been Aborted In The Last 50 Years

Kanye West dropped some shocking facts during another unexpected tweeting spree taking aim at abortion.

Kershaw St. Jawnson

by

PointGuard_QB

EXCLUSIVE: Loon Released From Prison After Almost 9 Years

Former Bad Boy rapper Loon was granted his freedom from a Florida prison today! Welcome home!

GrouchyGreg

by

Tra_mo

EXCLUSIVE: Big Meech Denied Release From Prison Over Disciplinary Violations

Demetrius "Big Meech" Flenory wanted to be released from prison early due to the risk of catching the coronavirus in prison but a judge is not having it.

GrouchyGreg

by

BBCMAX

FBG Duck's Mother Pleads For Calm As Cops Warn Of Gang War

FBG Duck's mother held a press conference and pleaded with gang members to chillout in the wake of her son's murder.

AllHipHop Staff

by

ariezblog

Wiley's MBE Honor Officially Under Review Over Anti-Semitic Tirade

Grime rapper Wiley may have done permanent damage to his career over a wild outburst targeting Jewish people around the world.

AllHipHop Staff

by

ariezblog

Tory Lanez Finally Addresses Claims He Shot Megan Thee Stallion

The Toronto rapper/singer issued a statement through his lawyer denying he was deported and addressing claims he shot Megan thee Stallion.

AllHipHop Staff

by

Runninjewelz

Kanye West Defeated By Bad Signatures In Illinois

Kanye West's dream to be president is fading away

AllHipHop Staff

Tyga Being Pressured To Scrap Concert In Belarus This Weekend

Tyga's upcoming performance in Belarus is being criticized as a political ploy to help an oppressive regime.

AllHipHop Staff

by

TheTrutth

Tekashi 6ix9ine Continues To Taunt Enemies In Public Now That House Arrest Is Over

Tekashi 6ix9ine has no fears as he rides the train and rolls around New York City to taunt rival rappers and gangsters.

AllHipHop Staff