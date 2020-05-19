AllHipHop
Nicki Minaj Admits It Was Tough To Rap Over "Say So" Beat

AllHipHop Staff

Nicki Minaj reveals why she hesitated to jump on the remix of Doja Cat"s hit song "Say So."

(AllHipHop News) Nicki Minaj hesitated to jump on the remix to rap newcomer Doja Cat's "Say So" hit because she initially "couldn't catch the beat" of the track.

The hip-hop stars' catchy collaboration earned the artists their first number one on the U.S. Billboard Hot 100 last week, but Nick admitted she initially wasn't sure how to tackle the tune, so she took her time before agreeing to feature on the single.

The "Anaconda" hitmaker revealed the news on Twitter as she cleared up gossip suggesting she had been begging Doja Cat's team to let her record the remix.

Explaining how the track came about, Nicki wrote, "I guess I never answered this & I c u guys chatting.

"I got a text from josh @ my label saying they got a request from her label. About 2 weeks later, I got another text from Jeff @ mngmnt (management). I sat on it (the song) for a while cuz I couldn't catch the beat for the life of me really."

She added, "I was in full quarantine/hiatus mode. No social media. Had no clue what was going on in the music world."

Landing Nicki Minaj for the remix was a dream come true for Doja Cat.

She previously revealed on North Carolina radio station Kiss 95.1 FM, "It (collaboration) was a conversation for a long time. And I was like, 'This is who I want, this is who I want. Please God, please, please, please.' And it just happened."

Nicki Minaj's remix helped to propel "Say So" up the Hot 100, making chart history as the first collaboration between two female rappers to top the countdown, beating Megan Thee Stallion's new track with Beyonce, "Savage (Remix)," to number one.

