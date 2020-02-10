AllHipHop
Nicki Minaj Announces First 'Queen Radio' Episode Of 2020

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)
by
-edited

"A CIPHER IS GOING DOWN TMRW for the first time."

(AllHipHop News) A lot has taken place in Nicki Minaj's life over the last month. Minaj got into both an IRL and social media spat with ex-boyfriend Meek Mell, and she released a new song titled "Yikes."

It appears the Queens, New York-raised rapper is ready to address some of those topics. She is headed back to the studio to broadcast a new edition of Apple Music's Queen Radio.

"#QueenRadio first episode of the decade tmrw @ 3pm EST. Keep #YikesOutNow in your tweets to win stuff," posted Minaj on Twitter on Sunday.

In the past, Nicki has used her radio program to publicly address her issues with other celebrities like Travis Scott, Cardi B, and Wendy Williams. The 2/10 episode will supposedly include a cipher and special interviews.

