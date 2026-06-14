Nicki Minaj Brings Kenneth Petty And Papa Bear To FIFA World Cup Games

Nicki Minaj shuts down months of relationship rumors by posting World Cup videos with Kenneth Petty and their son Papa Bear.

Nicki Minaj silenced the internet’s relationship speculation by showing up at SoFi Stadium with her whole family in tow.

The rapper posted videos from the FIFA World Cup games over the weekend, and Kenneth Petty was right there beside her, along with their son Papa Bear, putting every rumor about their marriage to rest in one move.

For weeks, the internet had been running wild with theories. Some claimed the couple had split. Others suggested infidelity was the issue.

🚨 Nicki Minaj shares a video from the stands during Brazil vs. Morocco at the FIFA World Cup. 🇧🇷🇲🇦🏆pic.twitter.com/3PAosAfpQd — World Cup 2026 (@WorldCupMedia_) June 14, 2026

Nicki stayed quiet through it all, which only fed the speculation machine. Her silence made people wonder if maybe the gossip had teeth.

But that strategy changed when she decided to let her Instagram do the talking instead.

By posting those videos publicly, she made it crystal clear that her marriage is solid and her family is intact. The rumor mill got its answer without her having to say a single word.

The World Cup moment proved one thing definitively: the relationship drama was overblown from the start.