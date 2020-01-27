AllHipHop
Login

Nicki Minaj Brother Gets 25-Life For Raping Stepdaughter "Over And Over"

AllHipHop Staff
by
-edited

A judge blasted Nicki Minaj's brother Jelani and then sent him off to prison for raping his stepdaughter.

(AllHipHop News) Nicki Minaj's brother will be spending at least the next 25 years in prison.

Earlier today, Jelani Maraj was sentenced to 25-years-to-life, after being convicted of raping his stepdaughter.

“You raped this child. You raped her over and over again,” sentencing Judge Robert McDonald told Nicki's brother.

Maraj was found guilty of predatory sexual assault and endangering the welfare of a child following a trial in New York In November of 2017.

Jelani Maraj and his legal team blamed the accusations on an elaborate attempt to extort $25 million from his famous sister, Nicki Minaj.

Maraj contested the conviction alleging juror misconduct, but in October of 2019, a judge shot his hopes with a ruling that his appeal failed to "meet the burden of proof that any [juror] misconduct here created a significant risk that a substantial right of the defendant was prejudiced."

While he did not admit his guilt in his sentencing hearing, Jelani Maraj did offer up an apology for being an alcoholic.

“I’d like to apologize for the pain that I caused. I had an excessive drinking problem," Jelani Maraj revealed. 

Comments
21 Savage Celebrates Winning His First Grammy Award With His Mother
Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)
EditorYohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILE…
1
Last Reply· by
Walk
Walk21 did that. Also shout out to his fine ass Momma.
T.I. Pens Heartfelt Letter To His Children In Wake Of Kobe Bryant's Death
Mike Winslow
Mike Winslow
Comment
Eminem Sets Chart Record With Album "Music To Be Murdered By"
Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)
EditorYohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILE…
Comment
Kobe Bryant Dies Following Helicopter Crash
Simone Grant
Simone Grant
2
2
Last Reply· by
Registerhow
RegisterhowRIP https://babynaija.com/fireboy-dml-net-worth/
Meek Mill Almost Brawls With Nicki Minaj's Husband
AllHipHop Staff
AllHipHop Staff
13
Last Reply· by
MattBane
MattBaneWell said. So sick of this Petty bitch.
Rappers React To News Of Kobe Bryant's Death With 13-Year-Old Daughter In Helicopter Crash
AllHipHop Staff
AllHipHop Staff
1
1
Last Reply· by
illseed
illseedRIP to Kobe and all those on that plane. What a sad day.
50 Cent Clowns Taraji P. Henson Because His New Show Is Replacing "Empire"
AllHipHop Staff
AllHipHop Staff
2
Last Reply· by
MattBane
MattBane50’s gonna be 50. Doesn’t he do the same shit to the actors on his own show. He’s right though... the show, as far as I…
Lil Nas X Releases "Rodeo" Remix Featuring Nas
Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)
EditorYohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILE…
1
Last Reply· by
amirafy
amirafyomg this is such a hit remix and sounds sooo good…
Eminem Heading For Another #1 Album With "Music To Be Murdered By"
AllHipHop Staff
AllHipHop Staff
Comment
MSNBC Anchor Denies Calling The Lakers The "N-Word"
Simone Grant
Simone Grant
1
Last Reply· by
Walk
WalkWhat the tape say tho...