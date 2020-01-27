Nicki Minaj Brother Gets 25-Life For Raping Stepdaughter "Over And Over"

(AllHipHop News) Nicki Minaj's brother will be spending at least the next 25 years in prison.

Earlier today, Jelani Maraj was sentenced to 25-years-to-life, after being convicted of raping his stepdaughter.

“You raped this child. You raped her over and over again,” sentencing Judge Robert McDonald told Nicki's brother.

Maraj was found guilty of predatory sexual assault and endangering the welfare of a child following a trial in New York In November of 2017.

Jelani Maraj and his legal team blamed the accusations on an elaborate attempt to extort $25 million from his famous sister, Nicki Minaj.

Maraj contested the conviction alleging juror misconduct, but in October of 2019, a judge shot his hopes with a ruling that his appeal failed to "meet the burden of proof that any [juror] misconduct here created a significant risk that a substantial right of the defendant was prejudiced."

While he did not admit his guilt in his sentencing hearing, Jelani Maraj did offer up an apology for being an alcoholic.

“I’d like to apologize for the pain that I caused. I had an excessive drinking problem," Jelani Maraj revealed.