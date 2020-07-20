Nicki Minaj Channels The Virgin Mary In Pregnancy Announcement

Congrats to rap star Nicki Minaj, who is expecting her first child!

(AllHipHop News) After a few years of trolling her fans, it's official, Nicki Minaj is pregnant.

Nicki and her husband Kenneth Petty announced on Instagram. And to prove it, she posted a series of Glamour shots, including one dressed as the Virgin Mary, showing her baby bump.

Nicki captioned one of the pictures with a loving nursery rhyme message welcoming motherhood.

"Love. Marriage. Baby carriage. Overflowing with excitement & gratitude. Thank you all for the well wishes. 💛," Nicki wrote to her 119 million followers.

Just a few weeks after she married Kenneth, Nicki's fans flew into a frenzy over some cryptic Tweets leading to speculation she was carrying a child.

It happened again in March of 2020 during a Q & A with Doja Cat about their #1 single "Say So," but this time Nicki may have been telling the truth.

Nicki delivered for her fans today. Shout out to the Petty's as the happy couple expects their first baby together.