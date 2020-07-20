AllHipHop
Top Stories
News
Rumors
Videos

Nicki Minaj Channels The Virgin Mary In Pregnancy Announcement

Mike Winslow

Congrats to rap star Nicki Minaj, who is expecting her first child!

(AllHipHop News) After a few years of trolling her fans, it's official, Nicki Minaj is pregnant.

Nicki and her husband Kenneth Petty announced on Instagram. And to prove it, she posted a series of Glamour shots, including one dressed as the Virgin Mary, showing her baby bump.

Nicki captioned one of the pictures with a loving nursery rhyme message welcoming motherhood.

"Love. Marriage. Baby carriage. Overflowing with excitement & gratitude. Thank you all for the well wishes. 💛," Nicki wrote to her 119 million followers.

Just a few weeks after she married Kenneth, Nicki's fans flew into a frenzy over some cryptic Tweets leading to speculation she was carrying a child.

It happened again in March of 2020 during a Q&A with Doja Cat about their #1 single "Say So," but this time Nicki may have been telling the truth.

Nicki delivered for her fans today. Shout out to the Petty's as the happy couple expects their first baby together.

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Birdman & Lil Wayne Tease Making A Sequel To 'Like Father, Like Son' Album

Baby and Weezy could be creating part two to the southern Hip Hop classic.

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

Will Smith Posts A Special Video To Describe His 2020

Check out how the 'Bad Boys for Life' actor is feeling about the last 7 months.

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

Kanye's "West Wing" White House Dream Starts With Rally In South Carolina

Kanye West is hoping his fans come through for him, so he can get on the ballot in South Carolina for the presidential race.

Mike Winslow

by

kiloba

Katori Hall Debuts “P-Valley” On Starz

Streaming Now On Starz

Seleah Simone

August Alsina Says Jada Pinkett Smith Made Him Feel Like Royalty

August Alsina sat down with Lil Wayne to discuss his sensational affair with Will Smith's wife, Jada Pinkett Smith.

Mike Winslow

Kevin Hart's 'Die Hart' Series Debuts On Quibi

Can the comedian become the next Bruce Willis, Sylvester Stallone, Arnold Schwarzenegger, or The Rock?

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

Juice WRLD's 'Legends Never Die' Opens At No. 1 With Fourth-Largest Streaming Week Of All Time

The late Chicago-raised rhymer is still making history.

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

Nick Cannon's Artist Ryan Bowers Commits Suicide

Nick Cannon has revealed an artist once signed to his record label has committed suicide and Nick is feeling guilty that he wasn't there for his friend.

Mike Winslow

by

Coull1973

Watch Pop Smoke's "The Woo" Music Video Featuring 50 Cent & Roddy Ricch

The 'Shoot for the Stars, Aim for the Moon' deluxe has arrived.

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

Trey Songz Blasts Kanye West For Comments About Harriet Tubman

Yeezy's presidential kick-off event has some people concerned he is dealing with a bipolar manic episode.

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)