Nicki Minaj Convinces Fans She's Pregnant Again

(AllHipHop News) Rap star Nicki Minaj set Twitter on fire yesterday during a Q & A, with statements leading many to believe she is pregnant.

Nicki answered some questions from fans last night (May 7th) to promote her new "Say So" remix with Doja Cat.

A common thread throughout her answers during Q & A seemed to be Nicki's diet, cravings and what many people assumed were sure signs of morning sickness.

Her fans quickly caught on to the clues and began asking her if she was pregnant.

This would be at least the fourth time fans assumed Nicki Minaj was carrying a child.

In 2017, Nicki tweeted out a baby emoji but later admitted the tweet was for a project she was cooking up.

In 2018, the same rumor started to spread around the internet, but it too turned out to be false.

Just last year, Nicki Minaj almost convinced fan she was pregnant again with a since-deleted tweet "expecting a..."

Whether she's pregnant or not, the latest post suggests her relationship with her husband Kenneth Petty is rock solid.

Just last month, the "Barbz" went nuts when Nicki Minaj changed her display name from "Mrs. Petty" back to Nicki Minaj.