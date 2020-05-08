AllHipHop
Top Stories
News
Rumors
Videos

Nicki Minaj Convinces Fans She's Pregnant Again

AllHipHop Staff

Nicki Minaj has fans thinking she might be pregnant again, after some revealing answers during a Q&A on Twitter.

(AllHipHop News) Rap star Nicki Minaj set Twitter on fire yesterday during a Q&A, with statements leading many to believe she is pregnant.

Nicki answered some questions from fans last night (May 7th) to promote her new "Say So" remix with Doja Cat.

A common thread throughout her answers during Q&A seemed to be Nicki's diet, cravings and what many people assumed were sure signs of morning sickness.

Her fans quickly caught on to the clues and began asking her if she was pregnant.

This would be at least the fourth time fans assumed Nicki Minaj was carrying a child.

In 2017, Nicki tweeted out a baby emoji but later admitted the tweet was for a project she was cooking up.

In 2018, the same rumor started to spread around the internet, but it too turned out to be false.

Just last year, Nicki Minaj almost convinced fan she was pregnant again with a since-deleted tweet "expecting a..."

Whether she's pregnant or not, the latest post suggests her relationship with her husband Kenneth Petty is rock solid.

Just last month, the "Barbz" went nuts when Nicki Minaj changed her display name from "Mrs. Petty" back to Nicki Minaj. 

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Tekashi 6ix9ine Kisses Dog While Girls Twerk In New Video "GOOBA"

Tekashi 6ix9ine is officially back in the music business with the release of his brand new video "Gooba" today.

AllHipHop Staff

by

Frescoguapo

Diddy Joins Celebrities In Call For Justice For Murdered Jogger Ahmaud Arbery

A number of rappers are putting pressure on the cops in Georgia to arrest two white men accused of killing a black jogger during a racially motivated altercation.

AllHipHop Staff

by

ZAMUSICHUB

50 Cent Says He Likes Oprah And Gayle Despite Attacks

50 Cent sat down and discussed his thoughts on Oprah Winfrey and Gayle King.

AllHipHop Staff

Twista Helps Out Inmates At Risk For COVID-19

Twista helped out inmates at Stateville Correction Center when he handed out face masks and other needed supplies as inmates fight off the coronavirus.

Mike Winslow

by

viavili.com

Princess Love And Ray J DUNZO

Ray J and his wife Princess Love are heading for divorce after years of relationship turmoil.

AllHipHop Staff

by

tyfromthechi

Donald Glover Hosting Virtual Table Read With "Community" Co-Stars

Rapper Donald Glover is going to reunite with the stars of the TV show "Community" for a virtual read for fans.

AllHipHop Staff

Beyonce To Celebrate Coronavirus Result On Mother's Day

Beyonce and her mother Tina are planning to reunite for an emotional Mother's Day celebration in the middle of a pandemic.

AllHipHop Staff

Tekashi 6ix9ine Relaunching His Career Today

Tekashi 6ix9ine is making his return to the music business today, and he will address several topics during a live interview.

AllHipHop Staff

by

JDD

Cops Swarm Memorial For Rapper King Shooter And Make Arrests

The NYPD sealed off a local park and shut down a memorial for rapper King Shooter after people supposedly violated social distancing rules.

Mike Winslow

by

InkQuest184

Rihanna's Foundation, Big Sean's Foundation & More Donate $3.2 Million To Detroit & Flint Organizations

The A-list musicians are supporting Michigan residents.

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)