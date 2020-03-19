AllHipHop
Nicki Minaj Crowned World's Richest Female Rapper

AllHipHop Staff

Nicki Minaj is celebrating a unique accomplishment - becoming the world's richest rapper!

(AllHipHop News) Nicki Minaj's record label bosses are congratulating the "Anaconda" hitmaker after naming her the wealthiest female rapper of all time.

Her Young Money mentors claim Nicki Minaj's net worth has sailed past the $100 million mark, and they celebrated with a tweet on the label's official account.

"Nicki Minaj has become the first female rapper in history to amass a $100 million net worth," the post read.

Nicki Minaj has been a member of Lil Wayne's Young Money family since 2009.

In that time, she has released four platinum albums. 

