Nicki Minaj Defends Fired Grammys Boss

(AllHipHop News) Nicki Minaj defended former Grammy boss Deborah Dugan at the Pollstar Live 2020 event on Wednesday night, insisting “we need strong women that are willing to say what they have to say.”

Dugan was placed on administrative leave by the Recording Academy, who hosts the Grammys, in January after making an allegation of misconduct.

She then fired back with a sexual harassment lawsuit against the Academy’s General Counsel and made various serious accusations about the academy – including questioning the integrity of their voting process for the Grammy Awards.

As she attended the industry event on Wednesday, Nicki was quick to offer up her support for Deborah, telling the audience at the Beverly Hilton Hotel: “Shout out to Deb. We need strong women that are willing to say what they have to say, even when they’re getting backlash for it. And every strong woman in here knows what I’m talking about.”

She continued her speech to suggest that while Grammy winners should be proud of their prize, they should also consider Dugan’s accusations in relation to the future of the awards ceremony as a whole.

“Everybody that has won a Grammy, I feel you oughta be proud of that, that’s a great achievement,” she added. “But I think the way we judge talent has changed, and that’s all I’ll say about that.”