Nicki Minaj Donates $25,000 To St. Jude’s Home for Girls In Trinidad

Fatima Barrie

Nicki Minaj surprised students of St. Jude’s Home for Girls with a hefty donation.

(AllHipHop News) Nicki Minaj recently visited her home country of Trinidad and Tobago to participate in the country’s annual Carnival celebration.

In a report by TTT News, Minaj also made a special surprise visit to the St. Jude's Home for Girls.

The rapper thanked the school for their hard work and then revealed a generous donation.

"I want to thank you for your work with the girls. I want to thank you for giving them hope and inspiration, and they've even given me hope and inspiration being here today. And I want to donate $25,000 to help the girls."

The room erupted in joyous claps and screams after the donation announcement.

Nicki also shared that she has plans on building a recreation center. "I came to get ideas and you guys gave me a lot of great ideas on creating a building here in Trinidad where young people can go to and have recreational fun."

She then continued on sharing her struggles as a teenager and reassured the girls that better days are to come and that they can use her life as a lesson.

At the end of the surprise visit, students from around the area flooded around her car to see Minaj. Check out the special announcement down below.

