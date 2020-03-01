Nicki Minaj Donates $25,000 To St. Jude’s Home for Girls In Trinidad
Fatima Barrie
(AllHipHop News) Nicki Minaj recently visited her home country of Trinidad and Tobago to participate in the country’s annual Carnival celebration.
In a report by TTT News, Minaj also made a special surprise visit to the St. Jude's Home for Girls.
The rapper thanked the school for their hard work and then revealed a generous donation.
"I want to thank you for your work with the girls. I want to thank you for giving them hope and inspiration, and they've even given me hope and inspiration being here today. And I want to donate $25,000 to help the girls."
The room erupted in joyous claps and screams after the donation announcement.
Nicki also shared that she has plans on building a recreation center. "I came to get ideas and you guys gave me a lot of great ideas on creating a building here in Trinidad where young people can go to and have recreational fun."
She then continued on sharing her struggles as a teenager and reassured the girls that better days are to come and that they can use her life as a lesson.
At the end of the surprise visit, students from around the area flooded around her car to see Minaj. Check out the special announcement down below.