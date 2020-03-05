AllHipHop
Nicki Minaj Husband Busted For Not Registering As A Sex Offender

AllHipHop Staff

Nicki Minaj's husband's dark past as a sex offender has come back to haunt him in the form of new federal charges.

((AllHipHop News) Nicki Minaj's husband is in federal custody, after being arrested earlier today (March 4th).

According to reports, the Feds nailed Kenneth Petty for failing to register as a sex offender.

Prosecutors claim Petty moved from New York to California in July of 2019, presumably to be with his wife Nicki Minaj.

Kenneth Petty came on the cops' radar after he was stopped for a traffic violation in Beverly Hills in November of 2019.

When the police pulled his records, they realized Petty had failed to register as a sex offender in California and put him in jail. 

Kenneth Petty was released on $20,000 bond but he was taken into custody again today because he never bothered to follow up to register with authorities. 

Kenneth Petty appeared in court with his lawyers, where he pleaded not guilty. 

He's currently in custody getting together a $100,000 bond. 

Once he's out of jail, Petty's travel will be restricted to southern California, and he must stay away from drugs, including legalized marijuana.

