AllHipHop
Login

Nicki Minaj On Reports She Didn't Intend To Diss Rosa Parks: Never Said This... Don't Care

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)
by

So did the controversial rapper actually mean to insult the legendary Civil Rights pioneer?

(AllHipHop News) Nicki Minaj has been caught up in a lot of drama this week. Yesterday, she was involved in a Twitter feud with her ex-boyfriend Meek Mill, but before that, the rapper was catching heat for lyrics in an upcoming song.

A snippet of "Yikes" - with Nicki rapping, "All you b*tches Rosa Parks, uh oh, get your ass up" - hit the internet on Monday night, the day before what would have been Parks 107th birthday. That reference to the Civil Rights Movement icon was viewed as disrespectful by many people.

At first, reports came out claiming that Nicki did not intentionally mean to insult Parks. However, the 37-year-old Trinidad-born star is now claiming that was not true and she actually doesn't care about the backlash.

She posted a headline that read "Nicki Minaj Allegedly Says Rosa Parks Lyric Was 'Bad Timing;' Not Mean To Offend Or Disrespect Parks" to her Instagram Story. The caption read, "Never said this. Had no clue anyone was mad. Don't care. #Yikes."

IMG_5977
Comments
Mo’Nique Calls Out Oprah Over Michael Jackson, Russell Simmons & Harvey Weinstein Accusations
Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)
EditorYohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILE…
6
Last Reply· by
spaces
spacesThis is so interesting news about celebrities https://geometrydashspace.com/game/run-3/
First-Week Sales Projections For Lil Wayne's 'Funeral' Album Are In
Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)
EditorYohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILE…
1
Last Reply· by
Olivia Kumm
Olivia KummIt`s really beutiful!
Roddy Ricch's 'Please Excuse Me For Being Antisocial' Returns To No. 1 For A Third Week
Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)
EditorYohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILE…
1
Last Reply· by
Noname
NonameI luh dis nigga but make way for Wayne doe
Twitter Reacts To Nicki Minaj Rapping About Rosa Parks In "Yikes" Snippet
Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)
EditorYohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILE…
6
Last Reply· by
Kingscooter74
Kingscooter74https://open.spotify.com/album/6V1fiEJo0FfuSdtxrsPsRC?si=CWKoObzPRlSp246IyLImrg
Future's Teenage Son Reportedly Facing Up To 20 Years In Prison
Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)
EditorYohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILE…
6
Last Reply· by
Juniornai
Juniornaihttps://jessynaija.org/sonona-by-susumila/
DaBaby Goes After Video Model In Court Over Extortion Claims
AllHipHop Staff
AllHipHop Staff
Comment
EXCLUSIVE: Juice WRLD Estate Has No Rep To Handle Legal Affairs Says Lawyer
GrouchyGreg
EditorGrouchyGreg
1
12
Last Reply· by
Jtprbdsl
JtprbdslWho tf idk if ur talkin shit but Juice didn't steal a mother fucking thing yellowcard or whatever just wants money and…
Jay-Z & Beyoncé Face Backlash For Sitting During The National Anthem At Super Bowl LIV
Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)
EditorYohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILE…
13
Last Reply· by
Southcidal3
Southcidal3No a double agent is frequenting hip hop sites while wearing MAGA hats.
Meek Mill Broke Up With Nicki Minaj Over Her Brother's Rape Case
AllHipHop Staff
AllHipHop Staff
1
Last Reply· by
ZUBU
ZUBUI don't know if Meek hit Nicki or his sister. All I know is that Nicki's brother was convicted of raping a little girl…
Sources Claim Nicki Minaj Did Not Intend To Disrespect Rosa Parks
Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)
EditorYohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILE…
2
Last Reply· by
illseed
illseedShe has done it before. She's dead to me.