Nicki Minaj On Reports She Didn't Intend To Diss Rosa Parks: Never Said This... Don't Care

(AllHipHop News) Nicki Minaj has been caught up in a lot of drama this week. Yesterday, she was involved in a Twitter feud with her ex-boyfriend Meek Mill, but before that, the rapper was catching heat for lyrics in an upcoming song.

A snippet of "Yikes" - with Nicki rapping, "All you b*tches Rosa Parks, uh oh, get your ass up" - hit the internet on Monday night, the day before what would have been Parks 107th birthday. That reference to the Civil Rights Movement icon was viewed as disrespectful by many people.

At first, reports came out claiming that Nicki did not intentionally mean to insult Parks. However, the 37-year-old Trinidad-born star is now claiming that was not true and she actually doesn't care about the backlash.

She posted a headline that read "Nicki Minaj Allegedly Says Rosa Parks Lyric Was 'Bad Timing;' Not Mean To Offend Or Disrespect Parks" to her Instagram Story. The caption read, "Never said this. Had no clue anyone was mad. Don't care. #Yikes."