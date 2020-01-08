Nicki Minaj Once Praised Madame Tussauds For Wax Figure Located In Berlin

(AllHipHop News) Many of the Barbz were not pleased when they saw images of a Nicki Minaj wax figure circulating around the internet. While the NYC-bred rapper's fans took issue with the likeness of the statue, Minaj actually showed approval at one point.

That's because, according to TMZ, the wax figure that is now on display at Madame Tussauds Berlin is the same wax figure unveiled at Madame Tussauds Las Vegas in 2015. More than four years ago, Nicki Minaj thanked the museum for that re-creation.

"OOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOO WTF?!?!?!?!??!?? Had no idea they were really doing this. 😍😍😍😍😍😍😍😍😍😍😍😍😍😍😍😍😍😍😍😍😍😍 I would've went to Vegas for this. #HappyBirthdayAnaconda Madam Tussauds Wax Figure- whoever did this ❤️😍😘😘😍😘❤️❤️🙌🙌🙌🙌🙌🙌🙌🙌🙌," posted Minaj on Instagram in 2015.

Apparently, Minaj's team worked with Madame Tussauds to create the wax figure. It is now located in Germany because the institution lends out its collection to other locations around the world.