Nicki Minaj Rep Confirms The Rapper Is “Happily Married” To Kenneth Petty

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

The ‘Queen’ album creator’s team pushes back against the gossip.

(AllHipHop News) Over the last several days, there have been rumors circulating that Onika “Nicki Minaj” Maraj’s marriage to Kenneth “Zoo” Petty is on rocky terms. However, a source connected to the “Megatron” rapper tells AllHipHop.com that she is still “happily married.”

The speculation of a break-up was ignited when users noticed, at some point, Minaj changed her display name on her social media accounts. On Twitter, she switched from “Mrs. Petty” to “Yikes.” On Instagram, she switched from “Mrs. Petty” to “Barbie.”

According to multiple reports, Maraj and Petty filed for a marriage license in August 2019. They allegedly made it official in October of that year. She has repeatedly referred to her childhood friend as her husband since that time.

“We still had to pick it up and I was traveling, by the time I came back, we had to renew it again,” explained Nicki about the couple’s marriage license on an August 2019 episode of her Queen Radio show. “From that time, you have 90 days to get married. That was about a week ago, so now I have about 80 days.”

In March, Kenneth Petty found his name in international headlines after the New York native was arrested for failing to register as a sex offender in California. Purportedly, the convicted felon officially entered into the state’s Megan's Law database later that month and Los Angeles County prosecutors dropped the charges. Petty is still facing a possible federal sentence for the offense.

