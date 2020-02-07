AllHipHop
Nicki Minaj Returns With New Single "Yikes"

The New York native is feeding her Barbz with new bars.

(AllHipHop News) After a week filled with controversy, Nicki Minaj finally let loose her latest single "Yikes" today (February 7). #YikesOutNow quickly became one of the top trending topics on Twitter and the record climbed to #1 on the U.S. iTunes chart.

A snippet of the song led to critics accusing the rapper of disrespecting Rosa Parks. The late Civil Rights icon's nephew even took issue with lyrics on the track. However, Minaj expressed that she was not concerned about the critiques.

"Yikes" is Nicki Minaj's first solo release since 2019's "Megatron" which peaked at #20 on the Hot 100 chart. Over the last several months, the Republic recording artist also appeared on "Hot Girl Summer" with Megan Thee Stallion, "Tusa" with Karol G, and "Nice to Meet Ya" with Meghan Trainor.

Last fall, Minaj announced she was planning to walk away from making music, but she later came back and apologized for the "abrupt & insensitive" retirement tweet. Her most recent studio album was Queen in 2018.

