AllHipHop
Top Stories
News
Rumors
Videos

Nicki Minaj's Husband Asks Judge To Be By Rappers Side When She Gives Birth

AllHipHop Staff

Nicki's husband is making some legal moves so he can watch his new child enter into the world when the superstar rapper gives birth to their first child together.

(AllHipHop News) Nicki Minaj's husband is asking a judge to adjust the terms of his pretrial release so he can be by the pregnant rapper's side when she gives birth.

Kenneth Petty is currently free on bond as he awaits trial for failing to register as a sex offender in California after he and Minaj moved to the state last summer from his native New York, where he was convicted for attempted rape in 1995.

The terms of his bond release require Petty to stay in California and obey a curfew, but he is seeking permission to travel with his wife on business, serving as her manager, so he can be present when she goes into labor, according to court papers.

In the documents, Petty claims authorities at the U.S. Attorney's Office and pretrial services office have no objections to his request, so he simply needs the judge's approval to lift the curfew and travel restrictions.

A ruling has yet to be made.

The news comes days after Minaj confirmed rumors suggesting she is expecting the couple's first child by sharing photos from a fun maternity shoot.

She is said to be around six months pregnant.

The couple wed in October. 

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

EXCLUSIVE: Loon Released From Prison After Almost 9 Years

Former Bad Boy rapper Loon was granted his freedom from a Florida prison today! Welcome home!

GrouchyGreg

by

Tra_mo

EXCLUSIVE: Big Meech Denied Release From Prison Over Disciplinary Violations

Demetrius "Big Meech" Flenory wanted to be released from prison early due to the risk of catching the coronavirus in prison but a judge is not having it.

GrouchyGreg

Kid Cudi Announces His 'Mad Solar Radio' Show Is Coming Soon

Scott Mescudi says September is about to be 🤯.

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

Wiley Relents And Apologizes After Being Banned From The Internet

Wiley must be feeling the heat. After days of trashing Jewish people and getting himself banned from every major social media platform, the rapper is apologizing.

AllHipHop Staff

by

ariezblog

Benny The Butcher & DJ Drama Present Black Soprano Family Mixtape

The BSF leader declares himself the "best rapper alive."

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

by

$MKingpin

Rappers Dominate The 2020 MTV Video Music Awards

The genre proved totally dominate for this year's 2020 MTV Video Music Awards.

Kershaw St. Jawnson

NLE Choppa Recruits Lil Baby For "Narrow Road" Single

The two rappers ran into each other at Atlanta's Icebox Diamonds & Watches store in 2019.

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

Jaden Smith's MSFTSrep Launches Limited-Edition "Trippy Summer" Collection

"We created an aesthetic and a feel that equals our experience of the past couple months."

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

Beyoncé Releases "Already" Music Video From 'Black Is King' Film

A deluxe version of 'The Lion King: The Gift' is now available too.

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

Post Malone Has Problems With Mandates To Wear A Mask To Prevent Coronavirus

Post Malone loves playing the borderline of being a rap star and a rebellious rock star, and he parroted a GOP talking point further adding to the hysteria around protecting the public.

Kershaw St. Jawnson