Nicki Minaj's Husband Gets Approval To Use The Internet

AllHipHop Staff

Nicki Minaj's husband Kenneth Petty has been granted permission to use the Internet after he failed to register as a sex offender in California.

(AllHipHop News) Nicki Minaj's husband has been granted permission to use the Internet while he awaits trial for failing to register as a sex offender in California.

Kenneth Petty, who was convicted of first-degree attempted rape in his native New York back in 1995, turned himself in to authorities on March 4th after he was indicted for the crime by U.S. Marshals.

The 41-year-old pleaded not guilty and was freed on bond, but was forbidden from going online without a supervisor's approval as part of his release.

He filed a request to have the Internet restrictions lifted, and on Monday, his wish was officially granted by a judge.

Petty became a resident of California last summer after moving cross-country with Minaj, whom he wed in October.

He is due to stand trial for failing to register his status as a sex offender next month.

He previously served almost four years in a New York prison for the sex attack.

