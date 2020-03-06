AllHipHop
Nicki Minaj's Husband Heading To Trial For Sex Offender Charges In April

AllHipHop Staff

Kenneth Petty has been released on $100,000 bond after pleading not guilty to charges he failed to register as a sex offender in California.

(AllHipHop News) Nicki Minaj’s husband Kenneth Petty has pleaded not guilty to charges of failing to register as a sex offender.

Petty is legally required to report his status to authorities following a 1995 conviction for attempted rape, for which he served almost four years in a New York prison.

He had previously registered with officials in his native Big Apple, but he failed to do the same in California after moving cross-country with Minaj last July (19).

The information flew under the police radar until he was pulled over by traffic cops in Beverly Hills in November when the oversight was discovered.

He was taken into custody at the time before being released on $20,000 bond, but Petty still failed to follow the law after the arrest, and on Wednesday he turned himself into authorities after U.S. Marshals indicted him for the same offense in federal court.

The U.S. Attorney’s Los Angeles office since confirmed Petty appeared in court shortly after handing himself in and pleaded not guilty to one count, and he was released on a $100,000 bond.

His trial is set for 28 April.

"Megatron" star Minaj, who wed Petty in October, has yet to comment on the news.

