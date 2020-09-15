Nicki Minaj's Husband Kenneth Petty Gets New Trial Date

Nicki Minaj's husband will receive some extra time to prepare his defense for not registering as a sex offender in Cali!

(AllHipHop News) Kenneth Petty, Nicki Minaj’s new hubby, will get a five-month delay in his upcoming criminal trial.

Petty is being hauled into court after moving to California and failed to register as a sex offender.

In 1995, Petty was convicted for felony attempted rape in Queens, NY.

According to the United States Department of Justice, “Sex offender registration and notification programs are important for public safety purposes. Sex offender registration is a system for monitoring and tracking sex offenders following their release into the community.”

Petty appealed for mercy from the court and asked for more time so his lawyers can prepare his case to defend him according to the New York Daily News.

Once granted, Petty stated, “I voluntarily agree with the continuance of the trial date and give up my right to be brought to trial earlier than February 23, 2021.”

This also allows him to spend time with Nicki who is pregnant with their first child.

The prosecution did not oppose the continuance. The new date for Kenneth Petty's trial is February 23, 2021.