AllHipHop
Top Stories
Videos
Features
Opinion

Nicki Minaj's Husband Kenneth Petty Gets New Trial Date

Kershaw St. Jawnson

Nicki Minaj's husband will receive some extra time to prepare his defense for not registering as a sex offender in Cali!

(AllHipHop News) Kenneth Petty, Nicki Minaj’s new hubby, will get a five-month delay in his upcoming criminal trial.

Petty is being hauled into court after moving to California and failed to register as a sex offender.

In 1995, Petty was convicted for felony attempted rape in Queens, NY.

According to the United States Department of Justice, “Sex offender registration and notification programs are important for public safety purposes. Sex offender registration is a system for monitoring and tracking sex offenders following their release into the community.”

Petty appealed for mercy from the court and asked for more time so his lawyers can prepare his case to defend him according to the New York Daily News.

Once granted, Petty stated, “I voluntarily agree with the continuance of the trial date and give up my right to be brought to trial earlier than February 23, 2021.”

This also allows him to spend time with Nicki who is pregnant with their first child.

The prosecution did not oppose the continuance. The new date for Kenneth Petty's trial is February 23, 2021.

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Megan Thee Stallion Addresses Accusations She Physically Assaulted Her Ex-Boyfriend

Plus, a new report claims the rapper was shot by Tory Lanez after she found out some info about her friend.

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

Cardi B & Megan Thee Stallion's "WAP" Returns To No. 1 For A Third Week

The explicit record has made an impact across the globe.

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

Ray J Files For Divorce From Princess Love

Meanwhile, the LA-based businessman continues to promote his Zeus series by tagging his wife.

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

by

antonio491

Sources Say Cops Have Over "Irrefutable Evidence" In Megan Thee Stallion Shooting

Tory Lanez could be charged very soon for allegedly shooting Megan Thee Stallion during a drunken rage.

Kershaw St. Jawnson

by

sleepy412

Kanye West Demands A Public Apology From Drake & J. Cole

Ye is now calling himself Nat Turner and Moses.

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

Sony And Vivendi Respond To Kanye West After Threats To Stop Releasing Music

Kanye took to his Twitter account to start a war with two of the biggest record labels in the world!

AllHipHop Staff

Lil Baby's 'My Turn' Becomes First Album To Earn Double Platinum Status In 2020

Check out the Hip Hop star's new "Forget That" music video with Rylo Rodriguez.

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

ESPN Announces DJ Khaled As Music Curator For 2020 'Monday Night Football' Season

"This is going to be epic."

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

Watch Chance The Rapper's Special Virtual Concert For Ralph Lauren

#RLxCHANCE will only be available for a limited time.

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

Akademiks Offers An Explanation For 6ix9ine's Low Album Sales For 'TattleTales'

The blogger gives his thoughts on his friend not pulling in the numbers he promised.

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

by

Preem