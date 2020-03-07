Nicki Minaj's Husband Sex Offender Registration Case Dismissed In L.A.

Nicki's husband gets one case dismissed but he is not in the clear just yet.

(AllHipHop News) Nicki Minaj’s husband Kenneth Petty was arrested on March 4 for failing to register as a sex offender in the state of California.

Petty moved from New York to California in 2019. A rep for the District Attorney’s office told the publication, "The case was dismissed today because he is facing a similar charge in federal court.”

He was previously arrested back in November in Beverly Hills, and records revealed that he was registered in New York, but not yet in California.

According to the law, offenders must notify the Division of Criminal Justice Services of their move within a specified amount of time. Petty was convicted of first-degree attempted rape of a 16-year-old girl in 1995.

He served four years in prison.

According to the Los Angeles District Attorney’s office in a report by The Blast, charges against Petty for not registering as a sex offender have been dismissed.

The 41-year-old will be required to wear an ankle monitor and will have a curfew. He was required to hand over his passport and is not allowed to travel outside of Southern California.

He is also not allowed to do any drugs, including marijuana, which is legal in the state. A hearing is scheduled for March 23.