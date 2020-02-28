AllHipHop
Nicki Minaj Says Hubby Kenneth Petty Could Care Less About Negative Press

AllHipHop Staff

Nicki hopped on Instagram to put some of her haters in check, after some mild drama with her husband during Carnival in Trinidad and Tobago.

(AllHipHop News) Nicki Minaj is urging bloggers to quit gossiping about her husband after he appeared to shove a singer away from the rap superstar while attending the Trinidad and Tobago Carnival festivities.

The "Barbie Dreams" hitmaker returned to her native Trinidad to ride a float earlier this week, when she donned an elaborate blue and purple feathered costume, which featured a jeweled corset, and left little to the imagination.

She was joined by her new husband, Kenneth Petty, for the street celebrations, but he didn't appear to be in the party mood and was spotted pushing singer Iwer George's arm away from Nicki Minaj in the middle of his performance, after attempting to get the hip-hop star involved in his set atop the float.

Video footage of the incident subsequently surfaced on social media, prompting fans to encourage Mr. Petty to "loosen up."

Nicki Minaj responded to one of the comments online on Wednesday, admitting she had not properly prepared him for the laid back nature of the celebrations.

"He don't understand anything about our culture," she replied. "I apologize on his behalf. He's always in security mode. All love. Love my country to death. Love my ppl (people) to death. Period...

"I should've told him it's a very comfortable family atmosphere. He's never been to a carnival in his life..."

However, Nicki Minaj returned to Instagram to make it clear she was tired of reading all the headlines about her man's behavior while insisting Mr. Petty couldn't care less about the media coverage.

Alongside a photo of the couple during the carnival, she wrote, "Rappers would kill for this attention chile (child). Lol at night when we go to bed I say 'babe u was all over the blogs today.' He be like 'oh word?'

"he rlly don't have social media to see y'all write think pieces about him chile...‼️"

And Nicki Minaj continued to bash bloggers for the negative press about Petty, who has a criminal history, on Twitter.

"My husband be all over the blogs & he don't even know it," she posted. "No social media to see y'all talk about him more than y'all talk bout these rappers dats out here doin the most for y'all attention..."

"Ppl get so mad when they see u happy. Just laugh & keep it pushin. Life is beautiful," she concluded.

Nicki Minaj wed Petty, a registered sex offender who also previously served time for manslaughter, in October of 2019.

