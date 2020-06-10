AllHipHop
Top Stories
News
Rumors
Videos

Nicki Minaj & Tekashi 6ix9ine Link For "Trollz" To Support George Floyd

Kershaw St. Jawnson

Nicki Minaj and Tekashi 6ix9ine have a brand new song together and their donating the proceeds to charity for George Floyd protestors.

(AllHipHop News) Nicki Minaj is not afraid to work with Brooklyn's own, Tekashi.

Looking past his antics, his court confessions and the image that he played into to become the King of New York, the Queen of the Barbs is linking with her little brother to raise money for those incarcerated due to the Black Lives Matters protest.

Snitching is not a thing.

Let that be known. The street code that used to get you banished from the cookout is possibly now the very thing that might get you a seat next to big mama’s potato salad and Uncle Charles pinochle game.

Well, Uncle Charles might let you pull up a chair, but he's still gonna goose-eye you for being a part of this new generation of hood dudes. But there is no shame to it ... so it seems.

Outside of Tekashi dropping a record and it being received with open arms, another way we know that snitching is not a thing is that Nicki Minaj, one of the “realest chicks” in the game, is doing a record with him.

Don’t give us the Scooby-Doo face! You heard us correctly. The Barbie and the Brooklyn Unicorn are linking again to put out new music.

According to Nicki’s Instagram, she and SnitchNine are rocking a new joint called “Trollz.”

The song will have a complete roll-out that includes merchandise, music, and maybe a magical video.

Looking like Hip-Hop’s own Shrinky Dinks, the two appear all in white in front of a red and pink background. Her caption explains the marketing plan:

“A portion of the proceeds from #Trollz including merch items will be going directly to The Bail Project Inc. The fund provides free bail assistance to low-income individuals who can’t afford to pay bail while awaiting their trial. We want to protect and support the thousands of brave people working on the front lines of social justice, using their voices to demand AN END to the targeting and killing of Black Americans by the police. #BlackLivesMatter link in bio to Pre-save #TrollzVIDEO tmrw

@ midnight 🎀🦄🌈🌈🌈🌈🦄🎀 NickiMinajQueen.com”

Well, how can you hate on that?

You can’t. The truth is her collaborating with her little brother, while it seems like so many in the world have turned their back on him, is evidence of her unshakable loyalty.

It also is a nod to the fact that she locked into wanting impact change and the best way to do that is to generate attention and money — and what the two of them have done and will do is generate attention and money.

"Trollz" will drop Wednesday night/Thursday morning.

Maybe his snitching ain’t the end of the world —

Someone forgetting how to make Big Mama’s potato salad might be — but not this.

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

6ix9ine's Old Friend "Fighting For His Life" In Prison; Demands New Lawyer

Fu Banga is in prison for shooting up the Barclays Center on behalf of Tekashi 6ix9ine. Now he claims his life is in danger, and he needs a new lawyer ASAP!

GrouchyGreg

Travis Scott Faces Copyright Infringement Lawsuit Over "Highest In The Room"

The former Number One song is at the center of a legal dispute.

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

by

iamArys

Ava Duvernay Launches New Project To Watch Cops

The legendary actress just announced a new fund and initiative to keep track of police injustice and malpractice around the U.S.

AllHipHop Staff

Kim Kardashian Exaults Kanye West To King Status For Birthday

Kim Kardashian let the world know who her king was, as Yeezus celebrated his 43rd birthday.

AllHipHop Staff

by

hiphopza

Obie Trice Could Be Going To Jail For Shooting A Teenager

Obie Trice will be suspended in time for shooting his ex-girlfriend's teenage son during a domestic dispute last year.

Kershaw St. Jawnson

Noah "40" Shebib Found Silver Lining In Pusha T's MS Diss

Drake's producer 40 is using Pusha T diss to bring awareness to Multiple Sclerosis.

AllHipHop Staff

Offset Announces He Voted For The First Time In 2020 Georgia Primary Riddled With Problems

Former gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams calls out the state's Republican leadership.

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

White Actresses Submit & Handover Social Media Accounts To Black Women

A variety of high-profile white actresses are joining a social media campaign to amplify the voices of black women, authors, and activists.

AllHipHop Staff

Beyonce's About To Snag Another Hundred Million Bucks

Beyonce has a few new projects in the works with Disney and she's about to get paid lavishly.

AllHipHop Staff

Saweetie Explains How She Put Up With Quavo During Quarantine

Saweetie and Quavo's relationship is rock solid and she recently explain how they manage to keep the peace.

AllHipHop Staff

by

AliciaForlonge