Nicki Minaj To Make Surprising Debut On "RuPaul's Drag Race"

(AllHipHop News) Nicki Minaj is teaming up with RuPaul to find the hottest drag queen in America.

Nicki will make a "surprising debut on the runway" to kick off season 12 of RuPaul's hit show "RuPaul's Drag Race," the show's organizers have revealed.

The "Super Bass" hitmaker will join judges Michelle Visage, Carson Kressley and Ross Mathews as competitors with names like Crystal Methyd, Dahlia Sin, Heidi N Closet and Jackie Cox battle it out for $100,000 and the title of "America's Next Drag Superstar."

Nicki Minaj's debut with RuPaul will premiere on Friday, February 28th at 8:00 PM ET.

Nicki is known for her support of the LGBTQ community. Last Summer, she gave up a fat paycheck after she decided to pull out of her headlining slot at the Jeddah World Fest in Saudi Arabia.

Nicki skipped the gig after she came under for performing in the country which has a terrible record of human rights abuses committed against the LGBTQ community.