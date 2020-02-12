AllHipHop
Nicki Minaj Winning Weightloss Challenge

AllHipHop Staff
by

Nicki Minaj is putting her health first and working hard to shed some extra pounds.

(AllHipHop News) Nicki Minaj is winning her own weightloss challenge, revealing she is 20 pounds away from her goal.

In a candid new reveal on her Queen Radio show, the "Anaconda" hitmaker admitted she has been delaying her diet for some time because she didn't think she had what it took to stick with the plan.

The 37-year-old said, "I was trying to do this diet and I kept putting it off. I didn’t think I could have the discipline in what I ate. Once my mind was committed to it, my body committed to it.

"I’m still 20 pounds away from my goal weight."

The dieting success has given Nicki a new lease of life, and she added, "This has been one of my favorite years so far. I realized I unlocked the lock. I realized that success starts inside you, it doesn’t start with success. Success doesn’t start with success, meaning I don’t have to be the number one female rapper. I have to know I can be the number one female rapper."

