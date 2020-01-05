AllHipHop
Nigerian Presidency Welcomes Cardi B's Move To Nigeria

AllHipHop Staff
by

Cardi B welcomed by Nigerian presidency after the rapper says she wants to move out of U.S.

(AllHipHop News) Cardi B has received a positive reaction from the Nigeria Presidency over her desire to get Nigerian citizenship.

Mrs. Abike Dabiri Erewa, NIDCOM chairman under the Presidency, took to her twitter and welcome the U.S. rapper back to Nigeria.

Over the weekend, the Bronx rapper expressed fear of war in the U.S. because of the tension between the country and Iran.

Cardi B revealed her desire to flee the U.S. after the assassination of Qasem Soleimani, a top Iranian commander who was killed on Friday, January 3rd by a US airstrike in Baghdad, under the orders of President Donald Trump.

The rap star felt the president had put the lives of U.S. citizens in danger by ordering the attack.

Apparently, the threat of war was too much for her, prompting her to reveal the possibility of moving to Nigeria, after her successful visit in November.?

Abike Dabiri made the offer to Cardi B in her capacity as the chairman of NIDCOM and the one in charge of Diaspora for Nigeria. 

