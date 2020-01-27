Nipsey Hussle Earns His First Grammy For "Racks In The Middle"

(AllHipHop News) Rap star Nipsey Hussle won his first-ever Grammy Award, just ahead of an all-star tribute in honor of the late rapper.

Nipsey Hussle, Roddy Ricch and Hit-Boy's track "Racks In The Middle" took home Best Rap Performance.

Nipsey's family was on hand to accept the award at the 62nd Annual Grammy Awards.

Later in the evening, DJ Khaled, Meek Mill, YG and Roddy Ricch are expected to hit the stage to perform a medley of hits dedicated to Nipsey, who was gunned down in front of his clothing store in March of 2019.

Newcomer Lizzo won Best Urban Contemporary Album for her album Cuz I Love You (Deluxe).

21 Savage and J. Cole, took home a Grammy for Best Rap Song, while Anderson .Paak managed to win Best R & B Album for his critically acclaimed released Ventura.

The 62nd Annual Grammy Awards are slated to air at 8:00PM live from the Staples Center.