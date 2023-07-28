NLE Choppa Recreates Nelly’s “Hot In Herre” For “It’s Getting Hot” Music Video

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Watch the new visuals from the Memphis rapper.

Back in 2002, Nelly dropped his chart-topping “Hot in Herre” single. Fast forward two decades later, NLE Choppa channeled the energy of “Hot in Herre” for his “It’s Getting Hot” single.

The production and chorus for “It’s Getting Hot” directly borrow from the original “Hot in Herre” track. For the new song’s official music video, NLE Choppa wore a band-aid under his eye à la Nelly’s signature look.

“It’s Getting Hot” arrives after Choppa released the Cottonwood 2 album in April. That project includes records such as “Champions,” “S### Me Out” featuring Sexyy Red,” and “Ain’t Gonna Answer” with Lil Wayne.

In addition, NLE Choppa contributed to “Angel Pt. 1” off Fast X (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack). Kodak Black, Jimin of BTS, JVKE, and Muni Long appear on that collaboration as well.

“S### Me Out” and “Angel, Pt. 1” as well as “Do It Again” featuring 2Rare made it onto the Billboard Hot 100 chart in 2023. NLE Choppa also took on acting this year as a guest on Freeform’s college-themed sitcom Grown-ish.

Nelly’s “Hot in Herre” became a cultural phenomenon upon its release. The Neptunes-produced hit peaked at No. 1 on the Hot 100. It also won the inaugural Best Male Rap Solo Performance honor at the 45th Annual Grammy Awards.