AllHipHop
Top Stories
News
Rumors
Videos

NLE Choppa Recruits Lil Baby For "Narrow Road" Single

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

The two rappers ran into each other at Atlanta's Icebox Diamonds & Watches store in 2019.

(AllHipHop News) In June, Lil Baby informed his 3.3 million Twitter followers that he was ready to start charging $100,000 for a feature. The Quality Control Music rhymer's stock is extremely high at the moment, so getting him on a record could be a platinum decision.

NLE Choppa was able to secure Lil Baby for his new single "Narrow Road." The track serves as a forerunner for the Warner recording artist's major-label debut album, Top Shotta, which is scheduled for release on August 7.

The Memphis-bred performer dropped his Cottonwood EP via UnitedMasters in late 2019. That project hosted songs such as "Shotta Flow," "Shotta Flow (Remix)" featuring Blueface, and "Cruze" featuring Meek Mill.

At just 17 years old, NLE Choppa has already earned several Gold and Platinum certifications from the Recording Industry Association of America. He currently has over 12 million monthly listeners on Spotify and more than 700 million total views on YouTube.

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

EXCLUSIVE: Loon Released From Prison After Almost 9 Years

Former Bad Boy rapper Loon was granted his freedom from a Florida prison today! Welcome home!

GrouchyGreg

by

Tra_mo

EXCLUSIVE: Big Meech Denied Release From Prison Over Disciplinary Violations

Demetrius "Big Meech" Flenory wanted to be released from prison early due to the risk of catching the coronavirus in prison but a judge is not having it.

GrouchyGreg

Wiley Relents And Apologizes After Being Banned From The Internet

Wiley must be feeling the heat. After days of trashing Jewish people and getting himself banned from every major social media platform, the rapper is apologizing.

AllHipHop Staff

by

ariezblog

Benny The Butcher & DJ Drama Present Black Soprano Family Mixtape

The BSF leader declares himself the "best rapper alive."

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

by

$MKingpin

Jaden Smith's MSFTSrep Launches Limited-Edition "Trippy Summer" Collection

"We created an aesthetic and a feel that equals our experience of the past couple months."

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

Beyoncé Releases "Already" Music Video From 'Black Is King' Film

A deluxe version of 'The Lion King: The Gift' is now available too.

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

Post Malone Has Problems With Mandates To Wear A Mask To Prevent Coronavirus

Post Malone loves playing the borderline of being a rap star and a rebellious rock star, and he parroted a GOP talking point further adding to the hysteria around protecting the public.

Kershaw St. Jawnson

Swirl Films Secures Life Rights Of Luther "Uncle Luke" Campbell

The world will get to learn more about his influence on the entertainment industry and his community-driven activism.

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

Jaden Explains Struggle With Anxiety During Pandemic

Jaden opened up about his mental health during the pandemic during a recent interview.

AllHipHop Staff

by

ariezblog

Jermaine Dupri Posts Misleading Hot 100 Chart Stats For Bow Wow's Career

The So So Def label founder asks, "What we talking bout???????"

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

by

Really2020