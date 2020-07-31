NLE Choppa Recruits Lil Baby For "Narrow Road" Single

The two rappers ran into each other at Atlanta's Icebox Diamonds & Watches store in 2019.

(AllHipHop News) In June, Lil Baby informed his 3.3 million Twitter followers that he was ready to start charging $100,000 for a feature. The Quality Control Music rhymer's stock is extremely high at the moment, so getting him on a record could be a platinum decision.

NLE Choppa was able to secure Lil Baby for his new single "Narrow Road." The track serves as a forerunner for the Warner recording artist's major-label debut album, Top Shotta, which is scheduled for release on August 7.

The Memphis-bred performer dropped his Cottonwood EP via UnitedMasters in late 2019. That project hosted songs such as "Shotta Flow," "Shotta Flow (Remix)" featuring Blueface, and "Cruze" featuring Meek Mill.

At just 17 years old, NLE Choppa has already earned several Gold and Platinum certifications from the Recording Industry Association of America. He currently has over 12 million monthly listeners on Spotify and more than 700 million total views on YouTube.