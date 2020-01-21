AllHipHop
Login

No Justice For Prince? Wrongful Death Lawsuit Dismissed

AllHipHop Staff
by

It looks like three pharmacists and a doctor are off the hook in a civil case filed against them for failing to provide him adequate care and giving him pills.

(AllHipHop News) A wrongful death lawsuit filed by Prince's heirs against a Minnesota doctor and pharmacy bosses in Illinois has been dismissed.

The "Purple Rain" singer's family members launched civil action in 2018, claiming a doctor and pharmacist at Trinity Medical Center in Moline, Illinois, and two Minnesota-based pharmacists from chain store Walgreens contributed to the superstar's death by failing to provide him with reasonable care.

In the documents, the heirs claimed a prescription drug overdose Prince had suffered a week before his April 2016 death was not diagnosed in a timely manner by staff at Trinity Medical Center, after he became unresponsive during a flight, forcing pilots to make an emergency landing in Moline to allow him to seek medical attention.

The suit suggested that had professionals given Prince appropriate counseling, he may not have died from an accidental overdose of powerful painkiller fentanyl just six days later.

The plaintiffs also took issue with pharmacists at two Walgreens branches in Minnesota for "dispensing prescription medications not valid for a legitimate medical purpose," after the pain pills were prescribed to Prince's bodyguard and assistant Kirk Johnson, on behalf of the musician.

Both claims were quietly dismissed in recent months, indicating a private settlement may have been reached.

Representatives for the late star's family have declined to comment on the news or the reasons for the apparent settlements.

Prince was just 57 when he passed away at his Paisley Park compound in his native Minnesota on April 21, 2016.

No criminal charges were filed by authorities in the wake of the star's death.

Comments
Joe Budden Responds To Eminem Calling Him "Traitor Joe"
Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)
EditorYohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILE…
4
Last Reply· by
hiphopde
hiphopdehttps://hiphopde.com/eminem-lock-it-up-feat-anderson-paak-f131501/
T.I. Talks Trap Music Museum's First Female Exhibit Honoring Cardi B & Nicki Minaj
Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)
EditorYohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILE…
1
Last Reply· by
Bambee
BambeeThe first bold step to unite these two in years... Kudos to T.I.. …
No More Weed For DaBaby
AllHipHop Staff
AllHipHop Staff
Comment
DJ Khaled Welcomes Second Son
AllHipHop Staff
AllHipHop Staff
Comment
J. Cole Explains How 'The New Jim Crow' Inspired Him To Not Rap About Himself
Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)
EditorYohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILE…
2
Last Reply· by
Localbeatz
Localbeatzhttps://topcitysound.com/dj-mistaroi-feat-topcitysound-top-hits-foreign-jam-2020-mixtape/
Beyoncé Thanks Fans, Friends & Family For Success Of Ivy Park X Adidas Launch
Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)
EditorYohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILE…
2
Last Reply· by
Yourdaddy79
Yourdaddy79I want to know why is she still throwing up those signs? she is not a blood so has anyone checked her about that or…
Offset & Quavo Hint That Migos' 'Culture III' Album Is On The Way
Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)
EditorYohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILE…
1
Last Reply· by
Bambee
BambeeAnticipating... https://www.dredds.info/2020/01/teen-boy-accidentally-chokes-out-twerking-girlfriend-on-live-video.html
Cop Mistakenly Shot 2KBABY's Associate In Lenox Square Mall
AllHipHop Staff
AllHipHop Staff
2
Last Reply· by
Noname
NonameNew rapper chances ate the chain is fake anyway. That bag aint right yet. Smh....Dumb ass
Judge Explains Why Tekashi 6ix9ine Must Remain Behind Bars
AllHipHop Staff
AllHipHop Staff
Comment
Westside Gunn Announces New Album As Griselda Crew Kicks Of 2020 With Power Moves
Mike Winslow
Mike Winslow
3
Last Reply· by
Brilliantpath
BrilliantpathConway isn't making "pray for Paris" Westside Gunn is🤦🏻‍♂️🤦🏻‍♂️🤦🏻‍♂️