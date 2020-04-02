No More Kids For Kim Kardashian As Quarantine Life Closes In

AllHipHop
AllHipHop Staff

Kim Kardashian says being quarantined has made her seriously rethink having any more kids with Kanye West.

(AllHipHop News) Kim Kardashian joked the coronavirus quarantine has sealed her decision not to have any more kids.

The reality TV star shares daughters North, six, and Chicago, two, and sons Saint, four, and Psalm, 10 months, with rapper husband Kanye West.

During a video interview on U.S. TV show The View on Tuesday, she quipped it was the first time she had brushed her hair and had makeup applied since isolating.

“Being at home with four kids – if I ever thought for a minute that I wanted another one, that is out the door,” she said. “It’s really tough. It’s really tough.”

However, despite finding the lockdown a challenge, the "Keeping Up with the Kardashians" star confessed she is enjoying the quality time with Kanye and family bonding as the family-of-six stays home.

“I actually love that time because we do travel so much in our regular world that this has been (great). I think the family bonding part of it all – (we’re) going on walks outside (and) watched every single movie you could possibly imagine,” she said. “I’ve been showing the kids all these ’80s movies like Harry and the Hendersons and stuff that they wouldn’t watch.”

While Kim is keeping busy at home, she admitted it has been difficult being separated from her famous family, sharing: “We do Zoom dinners where we all make our plate and get on. We’re on a group family chat all the time, FaceTiming my grandma, my sisters.

“It has been really challenging. It was just really good to see Kylie this morning even for a second when she was doing my make-up and everything we wanted to catch up on.”

She added: “We’re so close, we’re so used to hanging out.”

