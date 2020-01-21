AllHipHop
Login

No More Weed For DaBaby

AllHipHop Staff
by

The rap star is starting off 2020 with the aim of giving up one of his favorite things - that good good.

(AllHipHop News) Rap newcomer DaBaby has given up his penchant for marijuana.

The "Suge" star, real name Jonathan Lyndale Kirk, shared the news with fans on Twitter, revealing he quit smoking weed at the start of 2020.

The revelation emerged after DaBaby posted a photo of himself posing for the camera while sitting on a couch, dressed up in a Louis Vuitton sweater, black pants, and a pink fedora, which he accessorized with diamond necklaces and bracelets.

After one follower claimed he looked "high" in the snap, DaBaby responded, "I haven’t smoked since the ball dropped."

However, he did confess to feeling a little buzzed at the time the picture was taken, after having a few glasses of wine.

The MC's cannabis comments emerge weeks after he was arrested on charges of weapons and marijuana possession following a concert in Charlotte, North Carolina last month.

Comments
Joe Budden Responds To Eminem Calling Him "Traitor Joe"
Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)
EditorYohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILE…
4
Last Reply· by
hiphopde
hiphopdehttps://hiphopde.com/eminem-lock-it-up-feat-anderson-paak-f131501/
T.I. Talks Trap Music Museum's First Female Exhibit Honoring Cardi B & Nicki Minaj
Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)
EditorYohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILE…
1
Last Reply· by
Bambee
BambeeThe first bold step to unite these two in years... Kudos to T.I.. …
DJ Khaled Welcomes Second Son
AllHipHop Staff
AllHipHop Staff
Comment
J. Cole Explains How 'The New Jim Crow' Inspired Him To Not Rap About Himself
Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)
EditorYohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILE…
2
Last Reply· by
Localbeatz
Localbeatzhttps://topcitysound.com/dj-mistaroi-feat-topcitysound-top-hits-foreign-jam-2020-mixtape/
Beyoncé Thanks Fans, Friends & Family For Success Of Ivy Park X Adidas Launch
Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)
EditorYohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILE…
2
Last Reply· by
Yourdaddy79
Yourdaddy79I want to know why is she still throwing up those signs? she is not a blood so has anyone checked her about that or…
Offset & Quavo Hint That Migos' 'Culture III' Album Is On The Way
Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)
EditorYohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILE…
1
Last Reply· by
Bambee
BambeeAnticipating... https://www.dredds.info/2020/01/teen-boy-accidentally-chokes-out-twerking-girlfriend-on-live-video.html
Cop Mistakenly Shot 2KBABY's Associate In Lenox Square Mall
AllHipHop Staff
AllHipHop Staff
2
Last Reply· by
Noname
NonameNew rapper chances ate the chain is fake anyway. That bag aint right yet. Smh....Dumb ass
Judge Explains Why Tekashi 6ix9ine Must Remain Behind Bars
AllHipHop Staff
AllHipHop Staff
Comment
Westside Gunn Announces New Album As Griselda Crew Kicks Of 2020 With Power Moves
Mike Winslow
Mike Winslow
3
Last Reply· by
Brilliantpath
BrilliantpathConway isn't making "pray for Paris" Westside Gunn is🤦🏻‍♂️🤦🏻‍♂️🤦🏻‍♂️
No Justice For Prince? Wrongful Death Lawsuit Dismissed
AllHipHop Staff
AllHipHop Staff
Comment