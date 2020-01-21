No More Weed For DaBaby

(AllHipHop News) Rap newcomer DaBaby has given up his penchant for marijuana.

The "Suge" star, real name Jonathan Lyndale Kirk, shared the news with fans on Twitter, revealing he quit smoking weed at the start of 2020.

The revelation emerged after DaBaby posted a photo of himself posing for the camera while sitting on a couch, dressed up in a Louis Vuitton sweater, black pants, and a pink fedora, which he accessorized with diamond necklaces and bracelets.

After one follower claimed he looked "high" in the snap, DaBaby responded, "I haven’t smoked since the ball dropped."

However, he did confess to feeling a little buzzed at the time the picture was taken, after having a few glasses of wine.

The MC's cannabis comments emerge weeks after he was arrested on charges of weapons and marijuana possession following a concert in Charlotte, North Carolina last month.