Noah "40" Shebib: Pusha T Went Too Far With MS Bar In Drake Diss Song "The Story Of Adidon"

(AllHipHop News) It has been over two years since Pusha T dropped his scathing diss track "The Story Of Adidon." King Push's internet-breaking record was mostly directed at longtime rival Drake, but OVO producer Noah "40" Shebib caught a few strays on the song too.

"OVO 40, hunched over like he 80. Tick, tick, tick. How much time he got? That man is sick, sick, sick," rapped Pusha, referring to 40 being diagnosed with multiple sclerosis (MS).

40 subtly responded to those lines about his illness back in 2018. Instead of addressing Push specifically, the award-winning Canadian simply tweeted a link about World MS Day.

In a new interview with Rolling Stone, 40 spoke about "The Story of Adidon." He told the publication, "I guess all I’ll say is that was just a different thing for me. Different than a bar that he gets off. No real comment. I made my comment. It was National MS Awareness day."

However, 40 did admit he felt "like sh*t, for sure" about the "sick, sick, sick" line. When asked if he thought the lyrical attack on his ailment went too far, he replied, “Of course. That was something different than a bar in a song. That’s cool, I barely know that guy."

During an episode of LeBron James' The Shop series, Drake also expressed frustration over Pusha T taking aim at 40's MS. The OVO frontman complained about his adversary supposedly "wishing death" on his friend, and Drake suggested he wanted to punch Push in his "f*cking face."

Not long after Drake appeared on The Shop, Pusha T stopped by The Joe Budden Podcast to discuss his historic battle with the top rapper in the game at the time. The former Clipse member claimed the information about Drake that was presented in "The Story Of Adidon" - such as the birth of his son Adonis - came indirectly from Shebib.

"40 is sleeping with a woman, who he talks to daily - five, six hours a day. And ultimately speaks about how he's disgruntled about certain things - notoriety and things involving Drake and his career," said Pusha.

The Virginia-bred emcee added, "With that also came the fact that Drake has a child. With that also came the trip that everybody took to go see the child and bring him gifts, and all this information. She divulged this information. That's where it came from."