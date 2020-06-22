Noname Apologizes For J. Cole Response "Song 33" Causing A Distraction

The Chicago wordsmith says she's donating her portion of earnings from the song to mutual aid funds.

(AllHipHop News) For a couple of days, the Hip Hop community was consumed with the back-and-forth between Noname and J. Cole. Both emcees had something to say about the other in tweets and on tracks.

The situation apparently began when Noname tweeted weeks ago about unnamed rappers that make music concerning Black plight but have not been publicly vocal about the social unrest following the murder of George Floyd by then-Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin. Many observers felt the tweet was subtly directed at J. Cole and Kendrick Lamar.

Cole replied to the subtweet with "Snow On Tha Bluff" which was criticized for what was perceived by some as a misogynistic approach. The Dreamville Records head stood by the lyrics on his song, then Noname released her own response record titled "Song 33."

However, Noname returned to Twitter on Sunday to apologize to her followers. The recording artist/activist specifically focused on her lyrical exchange with Cole for possibly taking the coverage away from the ongoing mission to combat police violence and systemic racism.

"I’ve been thinking a lot about it and I am not proud of myself for responding with song 33. I tried to use it as a moment to draw attention back to the issues I care about but I didn’t have to respond. My ego got the best of me. I apologize for any further distraction this caused," wrote Noname.

She added, "Madlib killed that beat and I see there’s a lot of people that resonate with the words so I’m leaving it up but I’ll be donating my portion of the [song's] earnings to various mutual aid funds. Black radical unity ✊🏽."