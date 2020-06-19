Noname Fires Back At J. Cole With "Song 33"

J. Cole decided to drop some bars many took as being directed at no name, and now she is firing back.

(AllHipHop News) Rapper Noname just fired back some ether at J Cole, as their cold war of words heats up.

J Cole raised some eyebrows (no pun intended) earlier this week, with his diss track "Snow on tha Bluffs," which many took as being directed at Noname.

Apparently, J. Cole's feathers were ruffled over criticism Noname directed at unnamed rappers over their silence in the wake of the shocking murder of George Floyd at the hands of Minneapolis police on May 25th.

Noname fired back earlier tonight with a short, but sweet track called Song33," which was crafted by production genius, Madlib.

"Song33" drops some not-so-subtle shade referencing and J. Cole, and the Fayetteville rapper's decision to speak on her.

And to leave no doubts, she also posted her verse to social media. J. Cole got wind of the track, but he played it safe and retweeted a link to her song to show his support.

J. Cole replied to the backlash over his song, by stating: "I stand behind every word of the song that dropped last night."

Yesterday, Chance the Rapper got involved and pleaded with the pair to cool it while chastising J. Cole for "masking patriarchy and gaslighting as [constructive] criticism."