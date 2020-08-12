AllHipHop
Top Stories
News
Rumors
Videos

Notorious B.I.G.'s Son CJ Wallace To Honor His Dad With 'Ready To Dance' Album

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

Listen to the "Big Poppa (House Mix)" single.

(AllHipHop News) Christopher "CJ" Wallace continues to shine a light on his father's legacy. The 23-year-old son of Faith Evans and the late Christopher "The Notorious B.I.G." Wallace is set to present a new album featuring reimagined versions of Biggie's records.

Ready to Dance will be a melding of Hip Hop and House. Musicians, vocalists, producers, and deejays worked on the Wallace estate-approved project. “Big Poppa (House Mix)” is the first single off Ready To Dance. The track was co-produced by CJ Wallace, Jonathan Hay, Sarah Rush, and Willie Mack.

“This process has been an enlightening wake-up call and an adulting experience for me. We always force ourselves to think bigger and more creatively about my Dad," says CJ Wallace. "When it came to his music, it was the same thing, not using vocals, but really thinking about his spirit and the emotional connection that his music gives to his fans." 

CJ adds, "Ready to Dance allows us to create a new foundation for experiencing his music and other legendary musicians. This is what Frank White is about, cross-genre collaboration with artists, musicians, and producers to reimage the past for a new generation."

In 2019, CJ Wallace paid homage to his father with the announcement of the Frank White Creative Blend cannabis brand. Prior to his death in 1997, The Notorious B.I.G. often referred to himself as Frank White, a character from the film King of New York.

Last year also saw producer Jonathan Hay honor Hip Hop legends Eric B. & Rakim by creating a jazz rendition of the duo's seminal album Follow The Leader. Hay's version of Eric B and Rakim's masterpiece led Billboard's Jazz Album chart for four weeks.

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Cardi B Defends Kylie Jenner’s Cameo In "Wap" Music Video

The reality TV star/businesswoman's sultry model walk made some people upset.

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

by

Shaylit_lit

Jay-Z & Yo Gotti Pressure Healthcare Provider To Terminate Relationship With Parchman Prison

Centene is accused of doing a poor job protecting people from COVID-19 and properly treating other health concerns.

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

by

Bazenation

Kanye West Says 22 Million Black Babies Have Been Aborted In The Last 50 Years

Kanye West dropped some shocking facts during another unexpected tweeting spree taking aim at abortion.

Kershaw St. Jawnson

by

PointGuard_QB

EXCLUSIVE: Loon Released From Prison After Almost 9 Years

Former Bad Boy rapper Loon was granted his freedom from a Florida prison today! Welcome home!

GrouchyGreg

by

Tra_mo

EXCLUSIVE: Big Meech Denied Release From Prison Over Disciplinary Violations

Demetrius "Big Meech" Flenory wanted to be released from prison early due to the risk of catching the coronavirus in prison but a judge is not having it.

GrouchyGreg

by

BBCMAX

Diddy, Charlamagne Tha God & Other Black Men Call On Joe Biden To Choose A Black Woman As His Running Mate

"Failing to select a Black woman in 2020 means you will lose the election."

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

by

Runninjewelz

Vic Mensa Releases "No More Teardrops" Single Off Roc Nation's 'Reprise' Project

The Jay-Z-led record label's upcoming compilation will highlight social justice issues.

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

Woman's Many Tattoos Of Eminem Could Set World Record

Eminem's face could put a woman into the Guinness Book of World Records

Kershaw St. Jawnson

by

TherealDez

Cardi B Talks Her Sophomore Album Having Moments Like Beyoncé's 'Lemonade'

The Grammy winner covers the latest edition of 'Elle' magazine.

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

Generation Now Celebrates Jack Harlow Making The 2020 XXL Freshman Class

"Our plan is to continue progressing so Jack can go down in history as one of the greats."

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)