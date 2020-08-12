Notorious B.I.G.'s Son CJ Wallace To Honor His Dad With 'Ready To Dance' Album

Listen to the "Big Poppa (House Mix)" single.

(AllHipHop News) Christopher "CJ" Wallace continues to shine a light on his father's legacy. The 23-year-old son of Faith Evans and the late Christopher "The Notorious B.I.G." Wallace is set to present a new album featuring reimagined versions of Biggie's records.

Ready to Dance will be a melding of Hip Hop and House. Musicians, vocalists, producers, and deejays worked on the Wallace estate-approved project. “Big Poppa (House Mix)” is the first single off Ready To Dance. The track was co-produced by CJ Wallace, Jonathan Hay, Sarah Rush, and Willie Mack.

“This process has been an enlightening wake-up call and an adulting experience for me. We always force ourselves to think bigger and more creatively about my Dad," says CJ Wallace. "When it came to his music, it was the same thing, not using vocals, but really thinking about his spirit and the emotional connection that his music gives to his fans."

CJ adds, "Ready to Dance allows us to create a new foundation for experiencing his music and other legendary musicians. This is what Frank White is about, cross-genre collaboration with artists, musicians, and producers to reimage the past for a new generation."

In 2019, CJ Wallace paid homage to his father with the announcement of the Frank White Creative Blend cannabis brand. Prior to his death in 1997, The Notorious B.I.G. often referred to himself as Frank White, a character from the film King of New York.

Last year also saw producer Jonathan Hay honor Hip Hop legends Eric B. & Rakim by creating a jazz rendition of the duo's seminal album Follow The Leader. Hay's version of Eric B and Rakim's masterpiece led Billboard's Jazz Album chart for four weeks.