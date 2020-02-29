AllHipHop
Top Stories
News
Rumors
Videos

Nu Jerzey Twork Beats Up URL Promoter Before Drake Backed Battle Rap Event

AllHipHop Staff

Did Nu Jerzey Twork beat promoter Norbes for sliding in his Baby Mom's DM????

(AllHipHop News) February 29th is supposed to be the clash of two major forces in battle rap.

However, many thought that the conflict was going to be between the Ultimate Rap League and Rare Breed Entertainment. 

However, that seems to be secondary beef.

There was another feud that was brewing which spilled over into the streets, leading to a battle rapper and a promoter coming to blows (well sort of) in front of everyone.

Friday night, Goonies member Nu Jerzey Twork allegedly confronted URL's Proving Grounds promoter Norbes regarding his out-of-line internet activity during the face-off for their GENESIS event.

According to Vada Fly, the rumor is that Norbes "slid in Nu Jerzey Twork's baby mom's DM."

Vada Fly posted a video, which shows an angry Twork kicking Norbes in the side as he lies on the floor covering his head.

Vada Fly calls this being "on-sighted."

The GENESIS event is the first full event in collaboration with the Caffeine streaming service through their partnership with Drake.

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

DaBaby Settles Extortion Lawsuit With Video Vixen

DaBaby and his label South Coast Music Group have decided to settle a lawsuit with a video model over claims she was trying to extort the famous rapper out of some money.

Kershaw St. Jawnson

by

Catch-22

YG Aiming To Consolidate West Coast Hip-Hop With Epic 4HUNNID Deal

YG just made a power move with his 4HUNNID imprint, which will be distributed by Epic Records.

AllHipHop Staff

by

Catch-22

Jussie Smollett Plans To "Fight Or Die" Over New Fake Hate Crime Charges

Jussie Smollett has once-again proclaimed his innocence after he was charged with six new felonies for allegedly staging a hate crime against himself.

AllHipHop Staff

by

moose489

EXCLUSIVE: Songwriters Claim Lizzo Threatened Them Over "Truth Hurts"

Do these text messages prove Lizzo stole a key part of "Truth Hurts" from a pair of brothers?

AllHipHop Staff

by

O.T

Did Megan Thee Stallion Respond To Meek Mill's Comments About Twerking?

Hot Girl Meg has a message for "fake woke ass men."

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

by

BigBrain

Rap Star LeCrae Dropping New Book On Losing Religion And Finding Faith

Lecrae's new book "I Am Restored: How I Lost My Religion but Found My Faith" will be available in book stores and online this fall.

Kershaw St. Jawnson

Charlamagne Tha God Promotes Michael Bloomberg's "Black Agenda" On CNN

"I'm not one of the Black people that Mayor Bloomberg bought off."

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

by

PointGuard_QB

Tyler Perry Hires His Own Expert To Investigate Prison "Suicide" Of Nephew

Tyler Perry is not fully convinced his nephew Gavin Porter hung himself in jail, so he's hired an expert to conduct an independent investigation.

AllHipHop Staff

by

Angelislive

Megan Thee Stallion Planning To Open An Assisted Living Center

Megan Thee Stallion said one of her dreams is to open an assisted living center to help elderly people get the proper care.

AllHipHop Staff

by

Angelislive

Lil Scrappy And Bambie Expecting New Baby

"Love & Hip Hop" stars Lil Scrappy and his wife Bambi are expecting their second child together!

AllHipHop Staff