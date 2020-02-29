Nu Jerzey Twork Beats Up URL Promoter Before Drake Backed Battle Rap Event

Did Nu Jerzey Twork beat promoter Norbes for sliding in his Baby Mom's DM????

(AllHipHop News) February 29th is supposed to be the clash of two major forces in battle rap.

However, many thought that the conflict was going to be between the Ultimate Rap League and Rare Breed Entertainment.

However, that seems to be secondary beef.

There was another feud that was brewing which spilled over into the streets, leading to a battle rapper and a promoter coming to blows (well sort of) in front of everyone.

Friday night, Goonies member Nu Jerzey Twork allegedly confronted URL's Proving Grounds promoter Norbes regarding his out-of-line internet activity during the face-off for their GENESIS event.

According to Vada Fly, the rumor is that Norbes "slid in Nu Jerzey Twork's baby mom's DM."

Vada Fly posted a video, which shows an angry Twork kicking Norbes in the side as he lies on the floor covering his head.

Vada Fly calls this being "on-sighted."

The GENESIS event is the first full event in collaboration with the Caffeine streaming service through their partnership with Drake.