NY Knicks Hire Hip-Hop Brand Builder Steve Stoute To Bring Some Shine Back To Franchise

(AllHipHop News) Many have considered former Hip-Hop record executive turned marketing guru, Steve Stoute, to have the Midas touch in entertainment.

It would seem true if you consider his work in cementing the success of artists like Jay-Z, Nas, Mary J. Blige, and 50 Cent or unpack the strategies he has set up with various corporations with his agency, Translation.

However, will this king of razzamatazz be able to translate this same alchemy to the league’s worse franchise, the New York Knicks?

Perhaps, miracles do happen.

But first, he has to stop speaking like a newly crowned King Midas and play his position (per his admission) as part of the team.

Tuesday, Stoute went on ESPN’s First Take to talk about his new role at the Knicks organization.

“The biggest thing is getting free agents and players to know this is a place to show up, this is where they should be,” Stoute noted. “I think that narrative has been lost. Players haven’t come, a free agent hasn’t come. And if we can solve that problem, which I know we will, we have a great chance. We’re the most iconic team in the league by far.”

He further said, “There had to be a change in (firing team president Steve Mills). That change will bring a new coach and new coaches that are going to help develop these younger players.”

Yup… he said more, “And they got some young players — you see RJ Barrett, Mitch Robinson. They got something to work with. And getting a coach in there and ultimately getting a coach and a coaching staff that’s going to help develop a team. That’s what I expect to happen so that we can actually get to what you expect from a New York team.”

Immediately after the interview hit the air, The New York Knicks issued a statement.

"Any decisions regarding the operations of the team will be made by the new President of the New York Knicks," the team said.

Steve Stoute also made a statement back-peddling over his comments on the cable show, saying: "in my excitement to defend the Knicks on live TV today, I inadvertently insinuated about Knicks personnel."