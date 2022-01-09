NYPD Cop Dealing Drugs With Tekashi 69’s Gang Begs For Mercy

A cop accused of transporting heroin in Brooklyn with the Nine Trey Gangsta Bloods is asking a judge to spare her from a prison sentence!

A disgraced NYPD officer accused of dealing drugs with Tekashi 69 and the Nine Trey Gangsta Bloods is begging a judge for mercy.

Arlicia Robinson is a former sergeant with the NYPD.

Robinson was terminated from her job in 2018 after being busted in a sting operation targeting the Nine Trey Gangsta Bloods.

Undercover officers caught Robinson transporting bricks of heroin on behalf of the gang on three separate occasions in the summer of 2018 in return for $4,000 on each trip.

Robinson pled guilty to one count of distribution and possession with intent to distribute heroin. She faces up to five years in prison.

According to Arlicia Robinson, she was in a long-term, abusive relationship with Aaron “Bat” Young.

Young was one of Tekashi 69’s co-defendants in a blockbuster RICO trial, which resulted in the conviction of over a dozen Nine Trey Gangsta Blood members.

According to the Feds, Nine Trey is a criminal enterprise involved in committing numerous acts of violence, including shootings, robberies. The gang committed assaults and shootings in and around Manhattan and Brooklyn during a crime wave from 2015 to 2018.

WANTED: ATF is seeking info on Aaron Young a/k/a “Bat”, who is wanted for racketeering conspiracy, narcotics trafficking and a firearms offense. He may be in the 5 boroughs of NYC or PA. Report tips anonymously w/ the ReportIt app or call 1-888-ATF-TIPS. pic.twitter.com/EFjSgCU55y — ATF New York (@ATFNewYork) November 30, 2018

Aaron “Bat” Young was convicted of shooting a fellow gang member named Snow Billy in the neck in an attempt to kill him. Young was handed a 20-year prison sentence for the attempted murder.

According to Robinson, she was addicted to drugs during her time with the NYPD sergeant. She claims her addiction and her abusive relationship with Young made her spiral out of control.

“While at times she gave the appearance of being a functioning and trusted employee of the NYPD, in fact, she was just hanging on by a thread and vulnerable to the whims of her abusive romantic partners. By the time of the sting operation that led to her arrest, Ms. Robinson had been spiraling out of control,” Robinson’s lawyer Justine A. Harris wrote to Judge Alvin K. Hellerstein.

“Ms. Robinson’s relationship with Aaron Young was particularly violent. Young exerted total control over Ms. Robinson during their off-and-on relationship, which began when Ms. Robinson was 17 years old. He beat her, grabbed her by the neck, threw her to the ground, locked her in rooms, and threatened the lives of her and her children.

“Ms. Robinson recognizes that she allowed her own intense fears of abandonment and addiction to compromise her duties as an officer and a parent. And while she tried to keep her professional life separate from her romance, Ms. Robinson also now recognizes that Young and his associates exploited her status as a police officer and that she allowed herself to be exploited,” Justine A. Harris explained to Judge Hellerstein.

Robinson is asking the judge to keep her out of prison.

According to Robinson, she has been sober for the past 34 months. Additionally, she completed courses in her quest to become an addiction specialist/counselor.

She also pointed to her three children, who could end up in foster care if she is sentenced to prison.

“Ms. Robinson is their sole caregiver and, despite her best efforts, has been unable to secure guardianship with a friend or family member in the event of her incarceration. Thus, even a short period of incarceration will wreak havoc on these children and likely result in their admission to the foster care system,” Justine A. Harris said.

Finally, Robinson was worried about the effects of the coronavirus on her health, should she be sentenced to a lengthy stay in prison. She is asking to be sentenced to home confinement.

“Even though vaccination efforts are ongoing throughout the BOP system and Ms. Robinson is vaccinated herself, it is clear that the pandemic is continuing to make life in BOP facilities unbearably harsh and unusually dangerous. Ms. Robinson suffers from a myriad of health issues – – which place her at serious risk if she contracts COVID-19,” Robinson’s Justine A. Harris revealed.

Arlicia Robinson is set to be sentenced on January 13th, 2022, at 10 am.