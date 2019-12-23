O.T. Genasis Adds His "Never Knew" Music Video To Pornhub

(AllHipHop News) Last week, O.T. Genasis threatened to add his "Never Knew" video to Pornhub after the clip was pulled from YouTube. The Long Beach rapper apparently did post the vid on the pornographic site.

"Took my video off YouTube...Now let me see you take it off PORNHUB LOL," wrote O.T. Genasis on his Instagram page.

There has been speculation that Keyshia Cole may have had "Never Knew" taken down from YouTube because the song is a remake of her single "Love." The R & B singer recently expressed that she wanted her "classic" to be left alone.

"Damn Keyshia 😳😳😳 it’s like dat? I thought u was from da Bay? I thought it was California love 😔 A n*gga can’t have fun no more lol," wrote Genasis on a previous IG post.