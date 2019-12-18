AllHipHop
O.T. Genasis Complains About His Keyshia Cole Remake "Never Knew" Being Pulled From YouTube

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)
by

Will the Long Beach native really put his viral parody on Pornhub?

(AllHipHop News) O.T. Genasis is not known as a singer, but the 32-year-old rapper attempted to show off his pipes with his "Never Knew" ballad. The comical song was a Crip-inspired remake of Keyshia Cole's single "Love."

At first, Cole was very open about not being a fan of Genasis' version of her 2005 record. The R&B vocalist later stated she felt it was "a real surprise" hearing O.T.'s "Never Knew" but admitted she thought it was "funny as hell." 

O.T. Genasis' tongue-in-cheek rendition became a viral sensation. However, it appears someone wanted to stop the track from further spreading on the internet. The "CoCo" and "Cut It" hitmaker took to Instagram to share some news about his interpretation of Cole's Top 20 hit.

"They took 'Never Knew' down from YouTube...  Somebody hated on my sh*t smh!" posted Genasis on IG. The caption for the text image read, "Damn cuzz ..Somebody don’t like me lol."

Last year, Jacquees discovered his remix of Ella Mai's "Trip" was removed from both SoundCloud and YouTube. That situation sparked a conversation about the legality of artists releasing covers/remakes/remixes of other artists' songs on DSPs. Pornhub users eventually added Jacquees' "Quemix" of "Trip" to the pornographic video sharing website.

O.T. Genasis later returned to Instagram to tell his 1.1 million followers, "I should go upload da song to Pornhub since they wanna play lol." As of press time, it is not clear if Keyshia Cole was directly involved in "Never Knew" being taken down from YouTube.

