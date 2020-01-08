AllHipHop
O.T. Genasis Expresses Interest In Recording Music With Antonio Brown

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)
by

The Long Beach rapper believes AB can be accepted in the music industry.

(AllHipHop News) Antonio Brown is not currently signed to an NFL team, but the wide receiver is currently releasing music. His new single "Whole Lotta Money" was met with widespread negative reactions.

So can the former Pittsburgh Steeler actually make it as a legitimate recording artist? TMZ caught up with "CoCo" hitmaker O.T. Genasis to get his thoughts on Brown's record. After giving some positive feedback, the Busta Rhymes protégé gave the song a 4.5/10 rating with a possibility of an 8/10 rating.

"It ain't' bad. I think it's the fact that it's Antonio Brown," said Genasis. I think that some people wouldn't take it that serious because it's Antonio Brown, and the video looks a little too serious."

The Atlanta-born, Long Beach-raised rapper went on to call former Atlanta Falcons/Atlanta Braves athlete Deion Sanders' "Must Be the Money" the best song by a professional football player. O.T. Genasis also suggested that he is open to working with Brown.

"If I was in the studio with him, I would do a song with him. It'd be different if somebody just gave me a song to get on. But if we were in the studio together, for sure," offered Genasis. "AB hit me up bro," 

