O.T. Genasis Welcomes Son With Malika Haqq

O.T. Genasis and Malika Haqq are celebrating the birth of their new son Ace!

(AllHipHop News) Model and reality TV star Malika Haqq is a new mom.

The "Dash Dolls" regular gave birth to son Ace Flores on Saturday, and announced the happy news via Instagram on Monday.

Little Ace is Haqq’s first child with her ex-boyfriend O.T. Genasis, real name Odis Flores.

“Ace Flores 3.14.2020,” she captioned a photo of the baby’s hand on his mom and dad’s palms.

The 36-year-old announced she was pregnant in September. Malika Haqq is the best friend of Khloe Kardashian.

In February, Haqq hosted a lavish ceremony/baby shower for the newborn, where guests like Khloe Kardashian, Kourtney Kardashian, Kris Jenner, Kylie Jenner, and Kimora Lee Simmons were in attendance.