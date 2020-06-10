Obie Trice Could Be Going To Jail For Shooting A Teenager

Rap star Obie Trice is facing jail, for shooting his ex-girlfriend's son during a wild dispute.

(AllHipHop News) When Eminem introduced the world to Obie Trice, the only thing we associated with the Detroit rhyme-spitter was that he was the man behind some crazy bars.

Now, after pleading guilty to a December 2019 charge of possession of an unregistered gun, he may be the man behind some different bars because he is facing up to three months in jail.

Last year, Obie Trice, 42, was involved with a home shooting of an 18-year-old male in Commerce Township. Police received a report of loud yelling and gunshots.

According to jail records, when they arrived at the destination, they arrested the rapper for “violating a friend of the court warrant for child support payment, with a bond of $16,900.”

He was eventually charged with aggravated felony assault in February of 2020 and his sentencing is expected to take place in a few weeks.

Obie Trice used to be fire. He was signed to Shady Records but left in 2008.

Though he put out five studio albums, he never popped. In fact, the most noise we have really heard pop from Trice probably was him shooting this teenager. Damn, son. #WishYouTheBest