AllHipHop
Top Stories
News
Rumors
Videos

Obie Trice Could Be Going To Jail For Shooting A Teenager

Kershaw St. Jawnson

Rap star Obie Trice is facing jail, for shooting his ex-girlfriend's son during a wild dispute.

(AllHipHop News) When Eminem introduced the world to Obie Trice, the only thing we associated with the Detroit rhyme-spitter was that he was the man behind some crazy bars.

Now, after pleading guilty to a December 2019 charge of possession of an unregistered gun, he may be the man behind some different bars because he is facing up to three months in jail.

Last year, Obie Trice, 42, was involved with a home shooting of an 18-year-old male in Commerce Township. Police received a report of loud yelling and gunshots.

According to jail records, when they arrived at the destination, they arrested the rapper for “violating a friend of the court warrant for child support payment, with a bond of $16,900.”

He was eventually charged with aggravated felony assault in February of 2020 and his sentencing is expected to take place in a few weeks.

Obie Trice used to be fire. He was signed to Shady Records but left in 2008.

Though he put out five studio albums, he never popped. In fact, the most noise we have really heard pop from Trice probably was him shooting this teenager. Damn, son. #WishYouTheBest

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

6ix9ine's Old Friend "Fighting For His Life" In Prison; Demands New Lawyer

Fu Banga is in prison for shooting up the Barclays Center on behalf of Tekashi 6ix9ine. Now he claims his life is in danger, and he needs a new lawyer ASAP!

GrouchyGreg

Travis Scott Faces Copyright Infringement Lawsuit Over "Highest In The Room"

The former Number One song is at the center of a legal dispute.

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

by

iamArys

Ava Duvernay Launches New Project To Watch Cops

The legendary actress just announced a new fund and initiative to keep track of police injustice and malpractice around the U.S.

AllHipHop Staff

Kim Kardashian Exaults Kanye West To King Status For Birthday

Kim Kardashian let the world know who her king was, as Yeezus celebrated his 43rd birthday.

AllHipHop Staff

by

hiphopza

Noah "40" Shebib Found Silver Lining In Pusha T's MS Diss

Drake's producer 40 is using Pusha T diss to bring awareness to Multiple Sclerosis.

AllHipHop Staff

Nicki Minaj & Tekashi 6ix9ine Link For "Trollz" To Support George Floyd

Nicki Minaj and Tekashi 6ix9ine have teamed up once again and this time they're donating the proceeds of their song "Trollz" to help out George Floyd protesters.

Kershaw St. Jawnson

Offset Announces He Voted For The First Time In 2020 Georgia Primary Riddled With Problems

Former gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams calls out the state's Republican leadership.

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

White Actresses Submit & Handover Social Media Accounts To Black Women

A variety of high-profile white actresses are joining a social media campaign to amplify the voices of black women, authors, and activists.

AllHipHop Staff

Beyonce's About To Snag Another Hundred Million Bucks

Beyonce has a few new projects in the works with Disney and she's about to get paid lavishly.

AllHipHop Staff

Saweetie Explains How She Put Up With Quavo During Quarantine

Saweetie and Quavo's relationship is rock solid and she recently explain how they manage to keep the peace.

AllHipHop Staff

by

AliciaForlonge