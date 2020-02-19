AllHipHop
Obie Trice Finally Hit With Gun Charge After Ex-Girlfriend's Son Shot In Drunken Fight

Mike Winslow
by
-edited

Detroit rapper Obie Trice was just hit with charges for shooting his girlfriend's son during a drunken argument last December.

According to WXYZ, Obie Trice was drinking all day on December 6th. The pair were involved in a dispute and the rapper pushed his girlfriend during the argument.

The woman's son intervened, and a fight between Obie and the 18-year-old broke out inside of the home.

Obie Trice took things to another level when left the house, and went to his car to retrieve his handgun.

Another fight between Obie Trice and his girlfriend's son broke out inside of the house and that is when the gun accidentally discharged and struck the teenager in the groin.

Obie Trice is facing one charge of possession of an unregistered firearm in connection to the incident.

In January, the teenager was granted a personal protection order against Obie Trice which lasts until December of 2020.

