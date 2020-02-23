Offset Accused Of Blowing Off $400,000 Court Battle

Offset has reportedly skipped out on appearing in court.

(AllHipHop News) Offset is being accused of being a no show in court.

According to documents obtained by The Blast, Guven’s Fine Jewelry is asking the court to grant a default judgment against the rapper.

Offset failed to appear in court after he was served with a legal notice with a deadline of February 4th.

Offset was sued by Guven’s Fine Jewelry in September 2019 for reportedly refusing to pay a $400,000 bill.

The Atlanta jeweler gave Offset an 18-karat gold diamond-encrusted tennis bracelet worth $140,000, a platinum tennis bracelet with emerald-cut diamonds worth $400,000, a platinum diamond necklace worth $95,000, and several other pieces.

The store claims that the rapper “failed to pay for the items despite their multiple requests for payment.”

They are seeking $400,000 in damages and attorney fees.

The judge has yet to rule and so far there has been no word from Offset or his team.

Earlier this month Offset was involved in another lawsuit with YG and 2 Chainz, accusing the trio of stealing their record “Proud” from an artist named Slugga.

Slugga, whose real name is Solomon Clanton, claims lines from the hook of his version are used the Offset, YG, and 2 Chainz’s version of the song.