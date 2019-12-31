AllHipHop
Login

Offset Accused Of Owing For Jewelry - Again

AllHipHop Staff
by
-edited

A company in Los Angeles says Offset owes some big loot for his bling.

(AllHipHop News) Rapper Offset is being accused of making off with jewels from a jeweler in Los Angeles.

According to TMZ.com, Extraordinary Jewels Beverly Hills is suing The Migos group member, claiming he copped $110,000 worth of jewels.

He paid $63,000 on the spot and left the store with the jewelry and a balance of $47,000, which was to be paid within seven days.

The balance was supposed to be paid in full in early December, but Extraordinary Jewels claims they have not received their payment yet.

This is the second time Offset has been accused of screwing over his jeweler this year.

In September, Guven’s Fine Jewelry socked Offset with a lawsuit claiming he failed to pay them for $400,000 worth of jewelry.

Offset's debt is most likely an oversight since the rapper just copped a $5 million house in Atlanta with his wife Cardi B. 

Skillz Ends The Decade With The 2019 "Rap Up"
AllHipHop Staff
AllHipHop Staff
3
Last Reply· by
$MKingpin
$MKingpinSkillz has done it again. These rap up's actually show the difference in Black people. The people who really go crazy…
Offset Reacts To Migos Making Barack Obama's "Favorite Music Of 2019" List
Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)
EditorYohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILE…
Comment
Lil Durk Reportedly Denied Entry Into The Bahamas
Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)
EditorYohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILE…
Comment
Foxy Brown Blasts DJ Envy Over Comments About Her Music Career
Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)
EditorYohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILE…
5
Last Reply· by
Prayshine
PrayshineIt's all good she stands next to some of the greats in Rap/Hip Hop and Pop/Hop Hop. Everybody has an opinion and you…
Is Drake Sending Shots To His Rap Peers With Benny The Butcher Lyrics?
Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)
EditorYohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILE…
4
Last Reply· by
Wise Art
Wise ArtWhere is Dame when you need the culture vulture speech.
EXCLUSIVE: Kanye West Refuses To Pay For Adopted Child's Prayer
Nolan Strong
Nolan Strong
9
Last Reply· by
tyfromthechi
tyfromthechiWhy not just pay them he made a profit it will cost him nothing to give up a few bucks
Juicy J Apologizes For Inspiring Drug Use
Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)
EditorYohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILE…
2
Last Reply· by
illseed
illseedWhat a trash way to repent.
Did Kanye West Respond To Drake's Viral Interview?
Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)
EditorYohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILE…
1
Last Reply· by
JDD
JDDFunny how rappers say stuff like they always down to battle but when MCs show up at they doorstep they super quiet. Lupe…
Mariah Carey Becomes First Artist To Earn A No. 1 Single In Four Different Decades
Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)
EditorYohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILE…
1
Last Reply· by
melexchi
melexchihttps://thenaijainfo.com/top-10-richest-musician-in-the-world-2019/
CupcakKe Reportedly Signs $8 Million Deal
Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)
EditorYohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILE…
4
Last Reply· by
Noname
NonameDamn